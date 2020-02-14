Singapore’s putting the ‘orchard’ back in Orchard Road – by planting tons of trees and connecting it to the Botanic Gardens

- National Parks Board
Amid efforts to revive sagging interest in Orchard Road, Singapore is planning a revamp of the famous shopping street by filling it with green spaces and connecting it to nearby parks.
The Government on Thursday (Feb 13) announced plans for a 6-kilometre-long green corridor linking Orchard Road with the Singapore River, Fort Canning Park, Istana Park and the Botanic Gardens.
It said this plan was formulated after numerous public requests for more greenery and family-friendly facilities along the shopping belt.
Under the planned revamp, Orchard Road will be home to a large garden spanning the Istana Park, Dhoby Ghaut Green, and the Penang Road Open Space.
The section between Buyong Road and Handy Road will also be converted to a pedestrian area to integrate the entrance of the Istana with the new green space.
The garden , which will feature a water area, “undulating topography” and a “lush natural setting”, will let children explore and interact with nature.
It will also allow businesses to run commercial events – such as pop-up stores and festivals – in a park setting, giving consumers the experience of shopping in a garden.
There are also plans to connect this green space with Fort Canning Park via a linkway. In turn, Fort Canning Park will be linked to the Singapore River through more new walkways.
Sheltered escalators in the park will go up to Fort Canning Centre, which sits at the peak of Fort Canning Hill. The Centre, which housed the Bicentennial Experience exhibition, will be repurposed into a history gallery.
The Government said it is also looking at linking the Singapore River to Riverside Village and Pearl’s Hill City Park.
