Singapore women are earning 6% lesser than men, and its mostly because they have different jobs: MOM

The gender pay gap in Singapore is still lower than in countries such as the US, Canada and China. The Straits Times

Women in Singapore are still getting smaller paychecks compared to men, a new study by the Minister of Manpower (MOM) has revealed.

According to the study by MOM and National University of Singapore (NUS) economist Jessica Pan released on Thursday (Jan 9), the adjusted gender pay gap in 2018 was 6 per cent.

Adjusted gender pay gap is the measurement of the gender pay gap between men and women with the same characteristics. It considers human capital factors like age and education, as well as labour market factors like occupation, industry, and working hours.

Despite the discrepancy, there is some good news: the pay gap is smaller than it was in 2002, when it stood at 8.8 per cent.

Based on an MOM study of 33,000 Singaporean and permanent resident households, the report also said that labour market factors – such as one’s occupation and industry – had a bigger impact than human capital factors – like age and education – in narrowing the gender pay gap.

Singapore’s adjusted pay gap is also lower than that reported in other economies such as the United States (8 per cent), Canada (7.7 per cent to 8.3 per cent), and China (18.3 per cent).

Overall, the unadjusted median gender pay gap in Singapore was 16.3 per cent, a slight rise from the 16.0 per cent observed in 2002.

Men are over-represented in higher-paying occupations

The study also found that human capital factors have only “modest” effects on the gender pay gap. Given the similarities between men and women’s age and education profiles today, the report’s authors said that it was “not surprising that gender differences in human capital characteristics do not contribute much to the gap”.

In contrast, labour market factors played a more significant role, with occupational differences having the largest impact.

According to the report, a larger portion of the unadjusted median gap in 2018 was explained by the difference in occupations between men and women compared to 2002. This could suggest that there is more occupational segregation – the tendency of men and women to work in different occupations – today than in 2002. Or, it could also mean that the degree of occupational segregation is similar, but the differences in pay across occupations have increased.

A third possible explanation would be that there is heightened occupational segregation as well as increased differences in pay across occupations.

In Singapore, men continued to be over-represented in higher-paying occupations while women tended to be in lower-paying occupations, the report said. It added that although women upgraded their occupations from 2002 to 2018, “the wage consequences of gender differences in occupations became larger as well”.

Among the top 10 occupations of men and women, researchers found that occupations with higher male share tend to see higher increases in income, while most occupations with higher female share saw very small increases in income.

Many women have care-giving responsibilities at home

Citing previous studies, the report said occupational segregation can occur as men and women “generally differ” in various factors.

The factors are: personality traits and skills; psychological attributes; choice of field of study; gender differences in the value placed on workplace flexibility; and social norms regarding gender roles within families.

For example, women typically play the primary role in care-giving responsibilities at home and are more likely to take time off from work when there are children in the household.

As a result, they are more likely to fall behind work experience, career progression and earnings, compared to men and women without children.

But this is not unique to Singapore. The report said that studies in many other countries have shown that parenthood caused the gender pay gap to widen.

One possible reason the adjusted gender pay gap narrowed from 2002 to 2018 is that the factors which impact it “could have seen improvements” in those years.

“The evolving mindset of women and/or employers today, or the introduction of policies that better enable women to reconcile work inside and outside the household could have contributed to the narrowing observed over this period,” the report said.

Despite improvements in women’s employment and occupational representation, occupation segregation remains a key driver of the gender wage gap, and its role has even grown over time, the authors said. In 2018, it accounted for about two-fifths of the unadjusted gender pay gap.

To address the remaining gender pay gap, the authors said that further work is needed to study the career effects of parenthood and how workplace flexibility can mediate these effects in Singapore.

Read Also: