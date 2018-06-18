Singapore Zoo welcomes new butterflies to its ‘Fragile Forest’, including an extinct species

- Wildlife Reserves Singapore
Singapore Zoo’s “Fragile Forest” – a 20,000 cubic metre biodome that mimics a tropical rainforest habitat – has added a new butterfly aviary with a whole bunch of new unique butterflies, the Wildlife Reserves Singapore announced on Monday (June 18).
There are eleven species, eight of which are native to Singapore.
These butterflies, which include the Plain Tiger, Common Mormon, Great Eggfly and Autumn Leaf species, can be seen flying around freely and eating off feeders.
- Wildlife Reserves Singapore
Also at the aviary is the Clipper species, which is now extinct in Singapore. Its chrysalises can also be explored at the aviary.
- Wildlife Reserves Singapore
- Wildlife Reserves Singapore
While there is a chance that the butterflies could land on visitors, they are encouraged not to reach out and touch them as improper handling may cause harm, the Wildlife Reserves Singapore said.