Singaporean motorcyclist decapitated, dies in accident in Gelang Patah, Johor

A Singaporean man died on Sunday (June 16) morning after his high-powered motorcycle was involved in an accident with a van in Gelang Patah, southern Johor, Malaysian police said.

Mr Xavier Liaw Xiang E, 42, was killed when he was thrown from his BMW motorcycle in the 9am incident at a road junction, Iskandar Puteri police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said in a statement obtained by The Straits Times.

The victim was decapitated, police said.

The accident happened at the 6.6km marker of Jalan Gelang Patah and Jalan Ulu Choh, roughly 15km from the Second Link at Tuas.

Assistant Commissioner Dzulkhairi said initial investigations at the scene showed that the van was making a right turn at the junction when it was hit by the motorcycle.

The victim’s remains were taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Baru.

The front of the van, which has a Johor registration plate, was damaged.

The 28-year-old van driver who was not injured was detained for further investigations, Mr Dzulkhairi said.

The victim’s sister, Ms Liaw Wy-cin, 44, speaking on behalf of the family, said: “We are shocked and saddened by the sudden tragedy, especially on Father’s Day. We had just met for Father’s Day dinner last night, and my mother spoke to him around midnight last night.

“This is my father’s biggest fear come true. My mother had always nagged him about the danger, but he always said that at least he would go doing what he enjoyed, and we take some comfort in that.”