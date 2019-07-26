Singaporeans are being asked to avoid these 2 areas in Hong Kong

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Singaporeans who are already in Hong Kong to avoid protests and large public gatherings, and stay in touch with their family and friends. Reuters

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a travel advisory for Hong Kong, where two upcoming protests are reported to take place.

In a Facebook post on Friday (July 26), MFA said that protests were set to take place at the Hong Kong International Airport at 1pm on Friday, and at the Yuen Long area in the New Territories on Saturday.

Singaporeans are advised “to avoid these locations at these times”, MFA said.

The travel advisory follows after several large-scale protests took place at multiple venues in Hong Kong in recent weeks.

Although the protests were “mostly peaceful and orderly”, there were also reports of localised clashes following the protests, MFA said.

“Protests which are meant to be peaceful may still have the potential to turn violent with little or no notice,” it added.

MFA has advised Singaporeans who are already in Hong Kong to take all necessary precautions to ensure their personal safety, such as staying vigilant, monitoring developments through the local news, and heeding the instructions of local authorities.

They should also avoid protests and large public gatherings, and stay in touch with their family and friends.

For latest updates on the protests, Singaporeans can follow the Hong Kong Police Force on Facebook and Twitter.

Singaporeans in Hong Kong are also encouraged to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs so the authority can contact them should the need arise.

Those who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong, or the MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong

Tel: +852-2527-2212 or +852-9466-1251 (after office hours)

Fax: +852-2861-3595

Email: singcg_hkg@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Telephone: +65 6379 8800 / 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

