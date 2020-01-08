Singaporeans love CNY so much, they spent S$2.3 billion on it – that’s more than double the amount for 11.11 sales

Last year, Singaporeans spent an estimated S$2.3 billion over Chinese New Year – well over double the amount spent during the massive Singles’ Day sale on Nov 11. Singapore Press Holdings

Singaporeans spent an estimated S$2.3 billion during CNY last year.

That’s 2.5 times what the country spent during the massive Singles’ Day sale on Nov 11.

The volume of CNY-related search queries here was way higher than in Malaysia and Hong Kong, which have similar-sized ethnic Chinese populations.

Singaporeans are looking for reunion dinner restaurants, home decorations, and fashion and makeup.

Love everything about Chinese New Year: the snacks, the new clothes, and the family gatherings?

You’re definitely not alone – according to Google’s search data, Chinese New Year surpassed Christmas as the most searched festival in Singapore, with two thirds of the country looking for CNY-related information 1.5 months before the celebrations, the tech giant said on Wednesday (Jan 8).

Describing Singaporeans as a people that “take it very seriously planning and getting ready for the annual celebrations”, Google said the search volume of CNY queries in Singapore was among the highest in Asia – even surpassing Malaysia and Hong Kong, which have similar-sized ethnic Chinese populations.

The number of CNY-related searches also went up a third between 2018 and 2019, with more people looking for reunion dinner restaurants (including those offering non-Chinese cuisine), CNY decorations, and fashion and makeup – which Google said only peaked close to the start of the festival, as people were waiting for promotions.

Last year, Singaporeans spent an estimated S$2.3 billion over CNY – more than double the amount the nation spent during the massive Singles’ Day sale on November 11, it added.

The search giant said Singaporeans were more likely to try out new products and brands during CNY compared to the rest of the year.

“The growing interest in Chinese New Year and the meticulous planning involved indicate that Singaporeans spare no expense to get into the festive mood,” it added.

Google said an increasing number of locals were also going onto YouTube for Chinese-language content to watch during CNY to get into a festive mood.

Read also: