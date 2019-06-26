Singaporeans spend around S$1,000 per holiday, but most try to save by booking airplane tickets in advance

The survey conducted by online shopping and discount service website Picodi with 22,000 respondents found that Singaporeans are the seventh biggest holiday spenders in the world. The Straits Times

Going on a holiday can be a costly affair, but a recent survey has revealed that Singaporeans have a few tricks up their sleeves to cut their losses.

The survey conducted by online shopping and discount service website Picodi with 22,000 respondents – including 616 from Singapore – found that on average, each Singaporean spends about S$1,086 (USD$797) on a holiday.

The results released on June 20 also revealed that Singaporeans are the seventh biggest holiday spenders in the world.

The biggest spenders, according to Picodi, come from Australia, who spend an average of US$1,505 per holiday per person.

Hong Kongers came in second place, with travellers spending US$1,021, while travellers from Finland were third with an average expenditure of US$897 per person.

Meanwhile, Malaysians proved to be thrifty travellers, coming in at 33rd place in the list of 49 countries, with travellers spend an average of US$383 per person per holiday.

Buying tickets in advance to save money

To lower the cost of their trip, around 68 per cent of respondents from Singapore said that they buy their airplane tickets in advance, while 40 per cent said that they book their stay in advance.

Other popular ways of saving money on a trip include looking for free attractions to visit during their trip (23 per cent), buying last-minute packages (18 per cent), and going to less-visited places (18 per cent).

About 17 per cent of respondents said that they travel during the off-peak season to save money, and only a minority (5 per cent) of respondents said that they don’t try to save on trips, the survey revealed.

Malaysia, Japan among top holiday destinations

According to the survey results, the majority of respondents from Singapore prefer travelling overseas for a holiday, with 68 per cent of them saying that they travel abroad.

The other 32 per cent of respondents said they preferred staying in Singapore for a holiday.

Among respondents who preferred to travel abroad, the most popular holiday destinations were Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong and Australia.

It appears that Singaporeans travel often, as 39 per cent of respondents said that they travel twice a year. This was followed by 34 per cent of respondents who travelled once a year.

Meanwhile, 21 per cent of respondents said that they travel less than once a year, and only 6 per cent said that they travel more than two times in a year.

When asked about the length of their holiday, 44 per cent of respondents said that their holiday typically lasts around a week, while slightly more than one quarter spent less than a week on holiday.

This was followed by 23 per cent of respondents who said that their holidays usually lasted around two weeks.

And it appears that only a small minority would take long breaks as only 7 per cent spent more than two weeks on holiday.

