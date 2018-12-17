Singaporeans worked almost 9 hours a day in 2018 – the lowest in a decade

MOM said the findings applied to full-time workers from the public sector and employees of private companies with at least 25 staff members. The Straits Times

In 2008, people worked 46.3 hours a week.

People in Singapore are working fewer hours than before, according to new government statistics published on Wednesday (Dec 13) by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The MOM report looked at Singaporeans’ weekly paid working hours and overtime hours over a period of 10 years from 2008 to 2018.

MOM said the findings applied to full-time workers from the public sector and employees of private companies with at least 25 staff members.

Statistics for 2018 were available up to the third quarter of this year. Ministry of Manpower

MOM found that Singaporeans worked about 44.9 paid hours a week in 2018.

For a typical five-day work week, this equates to almost nine hours of work a day.

Still, this figure was 1.4 hours fewer than the average of 46.3 hours of paid work per week in 2008 – which was the highest figure for the decade.

In general, the data also showed a decreasing trend for the number of hours worked.

Data for paid overtime hours showed a similar pattern. The number of paid overtime hours fell from a 2008 high of 3.8 hours a week to about 2.9 hours a week in 2018.

In addition, MOM found that the typical number of weekly hours worked by full-time workers had decreased over the years, while the typical number of weekly hours worked by part-time workers had increased.

This data, which looked at working hours from 2007 to 2017, considered the total number of hours worked by an employee – regardless of whether they were paid or not.

Meanwhile, part-time workers worked 20.6 hours a week in 2017 – up from 18.7 hours a week in 2007.

Full-time workers were generally defined as those who worked over 35 hours a week, while part-time workers were those who worked under 35 hours a week, MOM said.

