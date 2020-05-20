Singapore’s 55th NDP will carry on despite the coronavirus – but the fireworks are coming to you instead

Caption goes here SPH

Singapore is turning 55 right in the middle of a global pandemic, and just like everything else, the party will have to take on a very different form for the first time ever.

Instead of gathering close to 30,000 people for a large-scale National Day Parade (NDP) on Aug 9, parts of the NDP2020 will be brought to the heartlands and livestreamed over the internet.

Calling NDP2020 a “landmark” NDP, Brigadier-General Frederick Choo, chairman of the NDP2020 Executive Committee, said in a statement that this is the first time the parade will not be held at a central location but instead be brought to Singaporeans across the island.

Here’s what to expect for NDP2020, which has been themed “Together, A Stronger Singapore”:

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will kick off the celebrations in the morning with his National Day Message, which will be broadcast nationwide.

caption PM Lee during the 2019 National Day Message, which was delivered at Jewel Changi Airport. source Screengrab/Prime Minister’s Office

Next, the annual NDP parade will be reviewed by President Halimah Yacob at the Padang.

caption President Halimah Yacob inspecting the Guard of Honour at the National Day Parade in 2018. source The Straits Times

Flag-raising ceremonies will then be held across the island, complete with the singing of the National Anthem.

caption Former president Tony Tan during the National Anthem segment at National Day Parade 2017. source Lianhe Zaobao

NDP favourites like the state flag flypast, aerial display, Red Lions and mobile column will then be featured in the heartlands.

The NDP committee did not specify where these will be featured, but said there will be special focus on “frontline fighters against Covid-19”.

caption A member of the Red Lions lands at the floating platform at the National Day Parade Preview Show in 2018. source The Straits Times

An evening show will be held at The Star Performing Arts Centre. This show will feature films and performances by Singaporeans.

caption The Star Performing Arts Centre is located at The Star Vista in Buona Vista. source The Straits Times

The show will then end on a high in a coordinated fireworks display at more than 10 locations across the nation.

caption Fireworks during Grand Finale at a National Day Parade 2019 Preview. source The Straits Times

According to a media statement, the organising committee is planning to also incorporate interactive elements for Singaporeans to virtually participate in the celebrations.

Before Aug 9, Singaporeans can upload their own videos and photographs, well-wishes, reflections or stories on social media using the hashtags #TogetherStrongerSG and #NDP2020. They are also encouraged to tag the official NDP social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.