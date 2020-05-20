Singapore’s 55th NDP will carry on despite the coronavirus – but the fireworks are coming to you instead

- SPH
Singapore is turning 55 right in the middle of a global pandemic, and just like everything else, the party will have to take on a very different form for the first time ever.
Instead of gathering close to 30,000 people for a large-scale National Day Parade (NDP) on Aug 9, parts of the NDP2020 will be brought to the heartlands and livestreamed over the internet.
Calling NDP2020 a “landmark” NDP, Brigadier-General Frederick Choo, chairman of the NDP2020 Executive Committee, said in a statement that this is the first time the parade will not be held at a central location but instead be brought to Singaporeans across the island.
Here’s what to expect for NDP2020, which has been themed “Together, A Stronger Singapore”:
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will kick off the celebrations in the morning with his National Day Message, which will be broadcast nationwide.
Next, the annual NDP parade will be reviewed by President Halimah Yacob at the Padang.
Flag-raising ceremonies will then be held across the island, complete with the singing of the National Anthem.
NDP favourites like the state flag flypast, aerial display, Red Lions and mobile column will then be featured in the heartlands.
The NDP committee did not specify where these will be featured, but said there will be special focus on “frontline fighters against Covid-19”.
An evening show will be held at The Star Performing Arts Centre. This show will feature films and performances by Singaporeans.
The show will then end on a high in a coordinated fireworks display at more than 10 locations across the nation.
According to a media statement, the organising committee is planning to also incorporate interactive elements for Singaporeans to virtually participate in the celebrations.
Before Aug 9, Singaporeans can upload their own videos and photographs, well-wishes, reflections or stories on social media using the hashtags #TogetherStrongerSG and #NDP2020. They are also encouraged to tag the official NDP social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.
