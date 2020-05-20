Singapore’s 570 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday include 2 Singaporeans or PRs

Two Singaporeans are among the 570 new Covid-19 cases reported on May 20. The Straits Times

Two more Singaporeans or permanent residents have been diagnosed with Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (May 20).

They are among the 570 new cases reported on the same day.

The majority of new cases are again foreign workers living in dormitories, MOH said.

The new update brings Singapore’s total number of Covid-19 infections to 29,364.

As of Tuesday, there were 17,403 patients housed in isolation facilities while 1,004 remained hospitalised. Of those still in hospital, 10 were in critical condition. The death toll remained unchanged at 22.

According to MOH, 191,260 unique persons have gone through the swab test as of May 18. The total number of tests done was 294,414.

