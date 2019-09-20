Singapore’s air finally improves – but Malaysia’s Sarawak continues to climb up ‘hazardous’ range

The Straits Times

Finally, a breath of fresh(er) air.

Air quality in Singapore improved gradually throughout Thursday. And by 10am on Friday morning, the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was between 60 to 64 – in the lower end of the “moderate” range – across the island.

While it is not yet fully in the clear (a “good” categorisation requires a reading of 50 and below), this is a drastic improvement from Wednesday, when its 122 reading meant it was one of the world’s top 10 most air-polluted countries.

The 1-hour PM2.5 reading had also fallen to the mid-section of the “normal” band, and ranged between 15 to 22.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in an advisory on Thursday evening that for the next few days, dry weather in Singapore is expected to persist.

Prevailing winds are forecast to blow from the southeast or south, but are expected to gradually weaken. However, Singapore may still experience increased haziness if the winds shift to blow smoke haze from the surrounding region to Singapore.

For the next 24 hours, 1-hr PM2.5 concentration readings are expected to remain in the “normal” band, and may enter the “elevated” band. The 24-hr PSI is forecast to be between the high end of the “moderate” range and low end of the “unhealthy” range, NEA said.

Malaysia’s Sarawak sees air quality worsen to ‘hazardous’ level again

Meanwhile, Malaysia has started cloud seeding in Sarawak, as air quality deteriorated drastically on Friday (Sept 20) morning to reach a “hazardous” level.

While it hovered in the early 200s for most of Thursday, air quality in Sri Aman steadily worsened through the night and by 6am, cross the 300 mark, which signifies “hazardous” air.

By 10am, the API reading had soared to 420.

Three other API stations in Sarawak also registered “very unhealthy” readings: 219 in Samarahan, 228 in Sarikei and 246 in Kuching.

According to The Star, many places in Kuching and Sri Aman saw visibility reduced to only 200 metres on Friday morning.

Various agencies in the State Disaster Relief Management Committee have arranged for a cloud seeding plane to fly from Kuching Airport as part of efforts to lessen the smog, The Star reported.

A Bernama report said that the seeding will be done over two days.

Malaysiakini, a news website, also reported that Sri Aman is dealing with a water supply disruption at the same time. It cited Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Minister Douglas Uggah Embas as saying that the water shortage could last until the end of the month.

Other parts of Malaysia dealing with “unhealthy” air

As of 10am, there were still no regions in Malaysia with “good” air quality. A total of 42 regions had “moderate” air quality, while 22 were classified “unhealthy”.

Among these 22 were Minden in Pulau Pinang (101), Klang (121), Cheras (151), Batu Muda (162).

Air was a lot better in the south, where Johor Bahru recorded a reading of 64.

