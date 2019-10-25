Singapore’s bank CEOs had most media mentions from June to Aug – but it was not most favourable, AI study finds

DBS CEO, Piyush Gupta, was the most mentioned CEO in the media from June to August 2019. The Straits Times

As a financial and business hub, Singapore has no lack of exemplary CEOs and company leaders.

But while some CEOs get more media attention than others, this doesn’t necessarily translate into more positive coverage, a new artificial intelligence (AI) study has found.

In fact, the most prominent business leaders in Singapore are not even among those with the most favourable media coverage, Carma Asia, the AI-powered media intelligence firm which conducted the study, said.

The Singapore-based company said in a statement that its study from June to August this year found that bank CEOs were the most mentioned of all CEOs in the Singapore media.

The CEOs were selected from the top 50 of the top 100 most valuable brands on the 2019 Brand Finance Report. This list was then cut to 15, based on which CEOs had the highest volume of media presence.

The top five most mentioned CEOs in Singapore were: DBS CEO, Piyush Gupta (101 mentions); OCBC CEO, Samuel Tsien (76 mentions) and UOB CEO, Wee Ee Cheong (62 mentions).

However, out of the 601 articles studied, ST Engineering’s Vincent Chong was mentioned in the most favourable articles, and scored a rating of 65 with 24 mentions. This was largely due to the company’s positive financial performance and “technological discussions”, Carma Asia said.

Chong was followed closely by SGX chief Loh Boon Chye (56 mentions) and ComfortDelGro’s Yang Ban Seng (42 mentions), both of whom achieved a rating of 63 in the study. Both Loh and Yang “were instrumental in conveying positive financial sentiment” during the specific period studied, the report said.

In comparison, DBS’ CEO scored a slightly lower favourability rating of 60, while OCBC and UOB’s CEOs scored 61 each.

According to Carma Asia, Piyush Gupta was seen as an authoritative spokesperson on issues to do with uncertainties in the market, and also praised for being instrumental in driving DBS to winning Euromoney’s world’s best bank title. However, the study picked up negative sentiment stemming from media reports on his S$11.9 million pay in 2018, the report said.

Vincent Chong, CEO of ST Engineering, was mentioned in the most favourable reports out of the top 15 most mentioned CEOs from June to August 2019. ST Engineering

In comparison, Vincent Chong was mentioned in positive reports about STE’s net profit and record-high order book. Also rated positively were reports related to its acquisition of MRA Systems, driverless bus trials, and plans to boost its aerospace division’s capabilities.

The announcement on driverless vehicles, in particular, “positioned STE at the forefront of high-tech, while developing home-grown technology and inviting foreign companies to trial their own”, Carma Asia said.

“CEOs are increasingly expected to stand at the forefront as brand ambassadors, so evaluating their contribution as communicators must go beyond simply counting column inches,” Carma Asia co-founder and managing director, Andrew Nicholls, said.

According to Nicholls, Carma Asia’s favourability score comprises several elements including CEO statements, facts and figures reported, positioning and visual impact of the coverage and the overall tone.

Carma Asia told Business Insider that the study measures more than just the positive sentiments of an article to derive a tonal rating.

“The tonal rating is not just a measure of positivity, but also the placement and position of the brand in that article. It is therefore far more insightful than a simple positive/neutral/negative solution applied by other methodologies,” it said.

“This research highlights the importance of qualitative communications analysis and how it correlates to broader organisational impact,” Nicholls added.

