Singapore’s Chinatown To Overflow With Abundance And Prosperity In Chinese New Year 2019

Revel in the rich culture and traditions of Chinese New Year spanning performances, food and activities as a spectacular street light-up illuminates the entire Chinatown

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 November 2018 – To ring in the Year of the Pig, Kreta Ayer – Kim Seng Citizens Consultative Committee invites all Singaporeans and tourists to join in the festive celebrations at Singapore’s Chinatown. Themed “Celebration of Abundance and Prosperity” (新春大吉福满城 欣欣向荣庆丰年), next year’s festival explodes with a line-up of exciting performances and a plethora of festive delicacies for all to enjoy.

A vibrant and innovative Piglet-themed light-up, conceptualised and designed by Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), will adorn the main streets of Chinatown. The street light-up along South Bridge Road will see rows of lanterns forming a giant “春“ (Spring) and the auspicious Carp, a beautiful sight from an aerial view.





The popular festive street bazaar, nightly stage shows, and the exhilarating lion dance competition are some of the main highlights this year. The Chinese New Year Countdown Party is also an activity not to be missed as we usher in the Lunar New Year together.

The Official Light-up and Opening Ceremony will kick start the Chinatown Chinese New Year 2019 celebrations on 19 January 2019, followed by continuous days of street light-up along Chinatown that will last till 6 March 2019. Against a dynamic and hi-tech stage backdrop, visitors can expect spectacular live performances with awe-inspiring visual effects comprising skits, songs, and dance, acrobatic and martial arts performances put up by performing troupes from Singapore and China.

With a wide variety of street stalls operating from 18 January to 4 February 2019 at the upcoming 2019’s Festive Street Bazaar, visitors can browse through a huge array of traditional Chinese New Year goodies from mouth-watering delicacies like sweets, traditional cookies, waxed duck and preserved fruit, to decorative items like potted plants, fresh flowers and even festive clothing.

Those hunting for high-spirited entertainment can catch the Chinatown Nightly Stage Shows at Kreta Ayer Square, a popular gathering point for local Chinese communities and also home to the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum. Rhythmic drumming and clashing of cymbals will lead visitors to the Lion Dance Competition on 26 January 2019 that will wow the crowd with heart-stopping displays of skillful stunts and intricate maneouvers. This is a rare chance to witness the most reputable and prolific troupes from Singapore and around Asia Pacific pit themselves against one another to vie for the grand title of ‘King of the Lions’.

Some other key highlights of this year’s festival include:

Chinatown Chinese New Year Countdown Party on 4 February 2019, with appearances by local celebrities that will culminate in a rousing display of fireworks

on 4 February 2019, with appearances by local celebrities that will culminate in a rousing display of fireworks Chinatown Walking Trail , a free expedition covering Kreta Ayer Road, Sago Street, Pagoda Street, and New Bridge Road

, a free expedition covering Kreta Ayer Road, Sago Street, Pagoda Street, and New Bridge Road Chingay @ Chinatown on 17 February 2019, the largest street performance and float parade in Asia will make an appearance on the 15th day of Chinese New Year





For more information on these activities, members of the public can call Kreta Ayer CC at +65 6222 3597 or email info@chinatownfestivals.sg

About Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng Citizens’ Consultative Committee





The Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng Citizens’ Consultative Committee plans, leads and coordinates community activities for the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng Constituency. It channels the needs and problems of the residents to the Government and keeps them informed of the government’s actions and policies. It also raises funds for welfare aid to the needy, bursaries and scholarships for deserving students and other community projects.