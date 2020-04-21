Singapore’s circuit-breaker has been extended till June 1, more workplaces to be closed

Singapore’s circuit-breaker period has been extended for another month until June 1. The Straits Times

Singapore’s circuit-breaker period has been extended for another month until June 1, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Tuesday (Apr 21).

The circuit-breaker was originally slated to end after 28 days on May 4, but a persistent number of unlinked cases in the community has prompted the Government to extend the movement restrictions, PM Lee said.

Some hot spots like popular wet markets still pose problems, the PM said, adding that entry restrictions will be imposed to control crowds and encourage social distancing. More workplaces will also be shut to reduce the number of workers and minimise risks of transmission.

Singapore on Tuesday reported 1,111 new Covid-19 infections, most of which are foreign workers living in dormitories.

“Provided we have brought the community numbers down, we can make further adjustments and consider easing some measures. This way, we can be more assured that we’ve made definite progress and consolidated our position,” he said.

He acknowledged that many businesses and individuals will be disappointed by the announcement, but said he hoped they would understand that the “short-term pain” will help “protect the health and safety of our loved ones and allow us to revive our economy”.

PM Lee also assured that there will be more help for businesses to be announced soon.

This story is developing.