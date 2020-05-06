Singapore’s Covid-19 infections cross 20,000 mark after 788 new cases reported on Wednesday

Singapore’s Covid-19 case tally has hit 20,198, after 788 new cases were reported on Wednesday (May 6).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in an update that the majority of new cases are again work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories.

Singaporeans and permanent residents made up 11 of the new cases.

According to the World Health Organisation, Singapore has had the highest number of cases outside of China in the Western Pacific region.

Of the reported cases, 18 – or 0.089 per cent – have died due to Covid-19 complications.

Singaporeans to get new and improved masks

As the battle against Covid-19 rages on, Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said on Wednesday that the Government will soon be distributing new reusable cloth masks to residents.

According to Chan’s Facebook post, the masks were developed by local manufacturers and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR). These new masks have improved materials, higher protective qualities and are also more comfortable to wear over long periods of time, he said.

“We are building up our supply of these improved reusable masks and once we have sufficient stock, we will work with People’s Association and Temasek Foundation to do a round of distribution to all residents in Singapore towards the end of the circuit breaker period,” he added.

This will be the third time the Singapore government is distributing masks since the outbreak began in late January.

