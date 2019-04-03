Singapore’s decision to deny entry to all foreign vehicles with outstanding fines caused a jam at the causeway, and Malaysians aren’t too happy about it

For now, the same ban has not been imposed on foreign vehicles entering Malaysia from Singapore yet. Telegram / Custom & Msia Road

As if the two entry points between Singapore and Malaysia aren’t already packed enough on a normal day – there’s even more bad news.

Many Malaysians were stuck in congested traffic at both the Causeway and Second Link near Gelang Patah while travelling to Singapore for work on Monday (April 1), reported The Star.

Singapore authorities reminded foreign motorists last week to pay their outstanding fines before April 1, or risk being denied entry into Singapore. As of January 2019, drivers of foreign vehicles had accumulated about 400,000 outstanding fines in Singapore amounting to S$32 million (RM96,571,200).

In response, Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim said that the move to deny entry to those with outstanding fines for vehicle-related offences showed that bilateral relations between both countries are not on good terms, The Star reported on Saturday (March 30).

Hassan then urged Singapore to discuss the matter with Malaysia before imposing the move unilaterally as this would cause a lot of inconvenience to the thousands of Malaysians working in Singapore and commuting between both countries daily.

Kathleen Ann Kili, 28, told The Star that the congestion on April 1 at the Tuas Checkpoint was much worse because drivers stopped to pay their fines while some were forced to turn back around.

Factory worker Nurhanah Jasni Hashim, 30, said that the congestion following the ban had also affected the waiting line for public transportation, with long queues waiting to board the buses at JB Sentral.

For now, the same ban has not yet been imposed on foreign vehicles entering Malaysia from Singapore. The Star quoted the police chief in a report on Wednesday (April 3), who said there were no instructions from the government to the authorities, including the police, to implement such a course of action.

Inspector General of Police, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, said: “Our operation to identity traffic offenders, including foreigners, is routine and on-going from time to time.”

When Mohamad Fuzi was asked to comment on the ban that Singapore had imposed on foreign vehicles with outstanding fines, he said: “We don’t interfere with Singapore’s ruling as it is their prerogative.”

