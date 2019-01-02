Singapore’s famous Sir Stamford Raffles statue ‘disappears’ in stunt by local artist Teng Kai Wei

The stunt was done by local artist Teng Kai Wei, who specialises in making public sculptures. Singapore Bicentennial Office

Over the New Year weekend, some people noticed that the snow-white statue of Sir Stamford Raffles in his famous pose didn’t look quite like they remembered.

The white polymarble statue sits on the Raffles Landing Site at 59 Boat Quay, which is where Raffles was believed to have first set foot on the island in 1819.

The statue had been altered to blend into the building in the background.

In a press release on Wednesday (Jan 2), the Singapore Bicentennial Office (SBO) claimed credit for the stunt, which was done in partnership with local artist Teng Kai Wei, who specialises in public sculptures.

“SBO commissioned the optical illusion to set the context of the commemoration of the Singapore Bicentennial, and to spark fruitful conversations on the history of Singapore,” the organisation said in a statement.

“This optical illusion on the Sir Stamford Raffles statue is… an opportunity to engage Singaporeans in an open dialogue on the arrival of the British, and the contributions of those who came before and after,” it added.

The Singapore Bicentennial marks the 200-year anniversary since the arrival of the British in Singapore in 1819.

An SBO spokesman told Business Insider that the statue of Sir Stamford Raffles would be restored to its original appearance in “one or two days’ time”.