Singapore’s first-of-its-kind dementia care village will be built with 10 bungalows in Sembawang

The dementia care village will be built at Gibraltar Crescent and comprise a cluster of 10 bungalows situated on two plots of land. The Straits Times

Singapore’s first-ever dementia care village is set to be built near Sembawang Park using a cluster of 10 existing bungalows, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) have revealed.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday (July 16), URA and MOH said that the facility at Gibraltar Crescent will be a pilot project aimed at providing a residential care community concept for dementia patients, and is part of ongoing efforts to improve their quality of life while expanding the range of care and residential options available to them.

An earlier study by the Singapore Management University (SMU) and Alzheimer’s Disease Association uncovered that approximately 82,000 people in Singapore are affected by some form of dementia, with three in four of them feeling lonely or rejected because of their condition.

According to the statement, the village will provide residents a “safe, home-like” environment where they are assisted to live independently. Residents will also have opportunities to have meaningful participation and social interactions with each other through tailored services and programmes, the URA and MOH said.

Collaborations with nearby community partners will also give residents and their families access to supporting services and amenities.

“As a new residential option catering to individuals with varying stages of dementia, this pilot complements the home-based care and dementia day care services available today,” the statement said.

The agencies added that the pilot may potentially offer insights into market demand for similar facilities and the community needs of people with dementia, in turn contributing to the development of suitable dementia care models.

The Gibraltar Crescent site has been put up for sale by public tender and comes with a 30-year lease.

The village will be built on two plots of land – 26,350.7 sqm and 1,756.3 sqm – with a maximum permissible gross floor area of approximately 9,170 sqm and a total of 900 sqm for extensions to the 10 existing bungalows and/or new infrastructure.

Location plan of the pilot dementia care village in Gibraltar Crescent. Urban Redevelopment Authority

At least 60 per cent of the land will be used for residential purposes – excluding serviced apartments and hostels – while the remainder can be developed for other uses such as health and medical care facilities, shops and restaurants or ancillary institutional facilities.

There could also be opportunities for the successful tenderer and community partners to partner on active ageing programmes and eldercare services catered to the residents.

The authorities added that a “concept & price revenue” tender will be adopted to ensure that the selected concept proposal is aligned with the vision of the dementia care village.

Tenderers are required to submit their proposals – separate from their tender prices – for evaluation against a set of criteria specified in the tender, which includes an assessment of the suitability of the proposed overall model of care for persons with dementia as well as the quality of the care programmes and services offered.

Shortlisted proposals will enter the second stage of evaluation which will be solely based on price. The tenderer with the highest bid price will be awarded the site, the authorities said.

The tender closes at noon on November 19 this year.

Read also: