Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay will have its own Christmas parade and a giant snow globe this year-end

It may not snow in Singapore, but the year-end period is still one of the most wonderful times of the year for Singaporean families.

This year, one of the city’s most notable Christmas events, Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay, will feature its first Christmas parade on Fridays to Sundays from November 29 to December 26. It will also run on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

According to Gardens by the Bay, the parade will feature three different floats and characters – such as Santa on a sleigh, dancing elves and playful penguins – who interact with visitors.

On weekdays, there will only be one float: Santa and his reindeer sleigh.

Gardens by the Bay will be also decorated to a North Pole theme, and there will be a new Santa’s Workshop consisting of a giant snow globe and animatronic elves wrapping presents. Santa Claus will of course be present for photo-taking as well.

In total, this year’s Christmas Wonderland will feature 40 luminarie light sculptures, including Asia’s tallest luminarie Christmas tree and a 21-metre tall Spalliera.

There will also be traditional carnival games, rides and entertainment such as circus performances by Australia Trash Test Dummies and London production Snow Play.

It is best to buy tickets online – S$6 for entry on November 29 to December 12; and S$8 for entry on December 13 to 26 – because standard tickets purchased onsite will cost more, at S$10

Each paying adult can bring two children under 0.9m for free.

