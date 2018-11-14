Singapore’s getting its own LED Pikachu night parade – the first in the world outside Japan

Singapore will soon get its own version of Yokohama’s famous Pikachu night parade, making it the first country in the world to host the parade outside of Japan. Pokemon/Nintendo/Creatures Inc/Game Freak Inc

Pikachu fans, dance with joy. Japan’s famous Pikachu parade – which has been filmed and watched on social media millions of times – is coming to Singapore in December, Sentosa announced in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 14).

The parade will take place on Palawan Beach across two weekends: Dec 14 to 16, and Dec 21 to 23.

Sentosa’s version of the parade will be the first LED Pikachu night parade to be held outside Japan. Currently, the best-known Pikachu night parade is the one held in the Japanese port city of Yokohama.

Singapore’s version will start at 7.30pm and feature nine dancers dressed up as Pikachu, Sentosa said.

The Pikachu will march and dance to music along a 100m route along Palawan Beach Walk, passing Palawan Kidz City and Palawan Pirate Ship – which will also be decorated with cut-outs of various Pokemon, including Pikachu, Eevee, Charizard, Blastoise, Vulpix, Oddish and Growlithe.

The parade is part of Sentosa’s Island Lights event, which will feature “instagrammable” art installations by local and foreign artists.

