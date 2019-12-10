Singapore’s GNI per capita based on purchasing power parity is the third highest in the world

Singapore’s gross national income per capita, based on purchasing power parity, is even higher than the US, Hong Kong or South Korea. The Straits Times

Most Singaporeans may not actually be crazy rich Asians in real life, but people in the tiny island nation are still better off than most others in terms of purchasing power, a new report has found.

According to the latest report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Singapore had a cool $83,793 gross national income (GNI) per capita in 2018 based on purchasing power parity (PPP).

This means Singapore has the third highest GNI PPP in the world, beating many other developed economies on the UNDP’s Human Development Index, including South Korea ($36,757), the United States ($56,140), and Hong Kong ($60,221).

The only economies that had a higher GNI than Singapore were Qatar ($110,489) and Liechtenstein ($99,732).

GNI per capita PPP measures gross national income converted to international dollars using purchasing power parity rates, with one international dollar having the same purchasing power as US$1 has in the US economy, according to a definition by UNDP.

PPP refers to the total amount of goods and services that a single unit of a country’s currency can buy in another country, according to an explanation by the World Bank.

The annual UNDP index ranks 189 countries based on human development, which includes factors such as GNI per capita, life expectancy at birth, average years of education, and employment to population ratio.

Released on Monday (Dec 9), the index scored Singapore 0.935, putting the country in the Very High Human Development category, and at ninth place globally.

The top three countries or regions in the global Human Development Index (HDI) rankings are Norway (0.954), Switzerland (0.946), and Ireland (0.942).

Only two other ASEAN countries were categorised as having very high human development, namely Brunei and Malaysia – ranked 43rd and 61st respectively.

The top 20 on UNDP’s Human Development Index. A total of 62 countries were categorised under “very high human development”. UNDP Human Development Report 2019

Singapore has fourth-highest life expectancy

According to the report, Singaporeans also have the fourth-highest life expectancy in the world: 83.5 years at birth.

The top three countries with the highest life expectancy are Hong Kong at 84.7 years, Japan at 84.5 years, and Switzerland at 83.6 years.

As for education, Singaporeans receive 11.5 years of schooling on average, higher than countries such as Malaysia and France but lower than others like the US and Australia.

More than six in 10 Singaporeans aged over 15 are currently employed, of which 65.9 per cent are considered a “skilled labour force”, the report said.

Additionally, 88.2 per cent of Singaporeans use the internet, which UNDP partially credits to the expanded connectivity provided by Singapore’s Wireless@SG programme in 2005.

Global inequality gap widening

This year’s report highlighted the “more profound” inequalities that are widening the gap between countries with very high human development and those with low human development.

In countries with a very high human development, fixed broadband service subscriptions are growing 15 times faster than in countries with low human development. Some countries in the low human development category include Afghanistan, Nigeria and Papua New Guinea.

The proportion of adults with tertiary education is growing more than six times faster as well.

In addition, the report stated that children born in the 2000s in countries with different human development lead starkly different lives as “circumstances almost entirely beyond their control have already set them on different and unequal paths”.

By age 20, only 3 per cent of children born in low human development countries will be in higher education, a large contrast to the 55 per cent of children in very high human development countries.

Some 17 per cent of children born in low human development countries would have died before age 20, compared with just one per cent of children born in very high human development countries. UNDP Human Development Report 2019

The report also stated that the unequal global distributions in education, health and living standards are stymieing countries’ progress. Through these sectors, 20 per cent of human development progress was lost through inequalities in 2018.

Beyond these sectors, society is also becoming more vulnerable to new forms of inequalities arising from technological transformation and climate change.

Addressing inequality needs to go beyond income

The UNDP recommended in its report policies that go beyond addressing income inequality, including: early childhood and lifelong investment; productivity; and public spending and fair taxation.

Since inequality can begin before birth and amplified into adulthood, the UNDP said policies must also address issues at or before birth, including investing in young children’s learning, health and nutrition.

