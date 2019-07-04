Singapore’s Jewel helps put it in Lonely Planet’s list of top 10 best places to visit in APAC – here’s who else made the list

Singapore’s vibrant food culture and mix of modernism with heritage have put it among the top destinations to visit in the Asia-Pacific region. Pixabay

Singapore is among the top five destinations vacationers coming to Asia-Pacific (Apac) should seriously consider visiting this year, travel guide Lonely Planet has said.

The publisher of worldwide travel guides ranked the tiny nation number four on its newest list of the best places in Apac to explore this year, citing its vibrant food culture shared by few others around the world; attractions that blend modern advancement with rich heritage; and an ever-growing presence on the entertainment world stage.

The recent addition of Jewel Changi Airport and the re-opening of luxury hotel Raffles Hotel also make Singapore even more attractive to travellers from around the globe this year.

Nevertheless, the region has much more to offer and visiting just one place this year is hardly enough to satisfy any wanderlust.

Here are the top 10 best places to visit in Asia-Pacific, according to Lonely Planet.

10. Cambodia

No prizes for guessing that Angkor Wat, one of the largest religious monuments in the world, is Cambodia’s most famous place of interest.

Yet the country offers much more than ancient attraction, according to Lonely Planet. Its fast-developing capital Phnom Penh brings modern attractions such as sky bars and designer dining, while boutique and luxury resorts are offered on the Southern Islands, accessible by hydrofoil.

For those who prefer a less urban alternative to their holiday agenda, Cambodia’s remote Koh Kong and Mondulkiri provinces offer wildlife spotting opportunities too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maëlle Henry 🌼 (@maelletrotter) on Jul 3, 2019 at 3:13am PDT

9. Beijing, China

The first thing that will greet holidaymakers travelling by plane to China’s capital later this year will be the starfish-shaped Beijing Daxing International, which is poised to be the world’s largest airport, said Lonely Planet.

Other impressive places of interest that vacationers may want to add to their list include the Forbidden City, the Lama Temple and the world-famous Great Wall which is supposedly visible from space.

If such places feel too touristy, Beijing’s hutongs (narrow streets and alleys) provide a quieter escape from the all the buzz. Alternatively, the city offers some of the “hippest” bars around for those who want to experience the nightlife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beijing 🇨🇳 (@insta.beijing) on Jul 3, 2019 at 4:00pm PDT

8. Palawan, Phillippines

New air routes and upgraded roads along the Philippines’ “last frontier” make the 400km-long Palawan archipelago easier to explore.

The El Nido municipality offers picturesque sights of skyscraping karst formations that rise out of the Bascuit Bay, while Miniloc Island’s Big Lagoon is a popular spot for tourists.

Those who wish to avoid the hustle and bustle of El Nido can head south to Port Barton or the “up-and-coming” San Vincente instead for a backpacking experience, Lonely Planet said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ | Travel Blog (@onism.saga) on Jul 2, 2019 at 3:05pm PDT

7. Fiji

“Vibrant jungles concealing secret waterfalls, a fantasia of fish fluttering along coral highways, dazzling beaches without a footprint on them” are just some of the highlights that await travellers to Fiji, according to Lonely Planet.

Eco-tourism and sustainability play a big part here as climate change threatens the vulnerable island country.

As such, holiday-goers will have the opportunity stay in solar-powered resorts that serve locally-harvested food and participate in coral reef restoration projects.

On October 10, 2020, the country will celebrate its 50th year of independence with at least a week of festivities that include lovo (traditional pit ovens) cooking, meke (fire dancing) and ukulele music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bogi_LovingLifeAgain💞 (@gb_secivo) on Jul 1, 2019 at 3:17am PDT

6. Central Vietnam

“Bookended by the kinetic energy of Ho Chi Minh City and the (slightly) more relaxed historic ambience of Hanoi, central Vietnam is one of the country’s most diverse regions,” the Lonely Planet said.

Central Vietnam is defined by its unique combination of food culture. Towards the north, Hue’s “vibrant” cuisine is a display of the city’s imperial legacy, while Hoi An lower down south offers humble local dishes such as fragrant cao lau noodles.

International flights connecting central Vietnam with many Asian cities make attractions like the Golden Bridge in nearby Ba Na Hills accessible to tourists as well.

Adventure-seekers may also consider exploring the caves, rivers, and jungle wilderness of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tripfuser • Custom Travel (@tripfuser) on Feb 26, 2019 at 1:00am PST

5. The Cook Islands

The Cook Islands consist of 15 tiny islets in the South Pacific, with its main island Rarotonga accessible via international flights.

Vacationers travelling to the Islands can enjoy a range of outdoor adventures and snorkel among its pristine coral reefs and rich sea life.

A 45-minute flight from the north of Rarotonga will take them to Aitutaki island, which is famous for its turquoise lagoon that is often trumpeted as “the most beautiful lagoon in the world”, Lonely Planet said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRENDAN DILLON (@brennadillon) on Feb 20, 2019 at 3:54pm PST

4. Singapore

If there is one thing that defines Singapore, it’s food.

From S$2 (US$1.48) plates of Michelin-starred chicken rice to fine dining at Odette – number one on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list – the city state offers a smorgasbord of cuisines.

Holiday-goers – and especially architecture fans – will want to plan a trip to the all-new “futuristic” Jewel Changi Airport and “iconic heritage slumber pad” Raffles Hotel when it reopens in August, Lonely Planet said.

In 2019, the country is celebrating its bicentennial which commemorates the 200th anniversary of the founding of modern Singapore, as well as over 700 years of rich and diverse history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Living Hotels (@living_hotels) on Jul 3, 2019 at 6:21am PDT

3. Bay of Islands & Northland, New Zealand

Endless surf beaches, myriad islands and forests of giant trees are recognised by Lonely Planet as the hallmarks of the northernmost part of New Zealand.

Northland is touted as the cradle of New Zealand’s culture and history, both for the indigenous Maori people and English settlers that followed. The Bay of the Islands was where the two peoples signed the Treaty of Waitangi which will see its 180th anniversary in 2020.

Upcoming festivities planned for New Zealand’s national day (February 6) include the opening of a museum dedicated to the Maori Battalion that fought in both World Wars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaques Wayne (@ncnn2000) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:03pm PST

2. Shikoku, Japan

Japan’s fourth largest island is home to the “88 Sacred Temples of Shikoku”, where pilgrimages have been made for 1,200 years. But according to Lonely Planet, with more international flights connecting its main cities Takamatsu and Matsuyama to the rest of the world, the little-known isle has become popular among non-Japanese tourists.

Outside of the Shikoku mainland are 11 “art-focused” islands, including Naoshima, where the Setouchi Triennale Arts Festival will be hosted through November this year.

Other attractions include the “hidden” Iya Valley, the Naruto whirlpools, Kochi City’s castle and Hirome markets, Matsuyama’s Dogo Onsen as well as the holy Shinto peak of Ishizuchi-san.

Hardcore adventurers might even want to try walking the 1,400km 88-temple Buddhist pilgrimage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The dazzling one. 😉 (@draggonmn) on Mar 31, 2019 at 6:28am PDT

1. Margaret River & Southern WA, Australia

Australia’s Margaret River and Southern WA topped this year’s list, offering some of the country’s best wineries, breweries and restaurants situated among tracts of tall-tree forests and kangaroo-dotted farmlands.

“Take one look at Meelup Beach and you’ll wonder where it’s been all your life: the West Australian bush parts to reveal ocean the hue of a Bombay Sapphire bottle, which is typical of the coastline stretching from Margaret River to the state’s south,” Lonely Planet said.

In addition to prime surf locations and do-it-yourself coastal hikes, the state offers “coveted” food and culture festivals such as Gourmet Escape, Truffle Kerfuffle and Taste Great Southern.

With direct flights from London to Perth currently available, the destination on the west coast has also become more accessible to travellers coming in from Europe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌈 Your Margaret River Region (@margaretriver) on Jul 1, 2019 at 6:34pm PDT

