Singapore’s largest range of racking solutions now available in Racking.SG

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – November 12, 2018 – Racking.SG, a HOMEGROWN Singapore company has moved to a mega warehouse in Defu Avenue 2, 15 times bigger than their initial warehouse at Premier@Kaki Bukit.





Ranking.SG Pte Ltd provides innovative custom solutions for industrial and commercial warehousing to help organisations save money, save space, boost productivity, and delight their customers. “Our sincere intention is to help any company from any industry handling items of any size: to store their full inventory securely, locate items easily, and retrieve them quickly and safely,” says Racking.SG founder and Managing Director, Mr Michael Wang





From critical firefighting equipment and diving equipment to fast-moving retail products, from books in libraries to stationery and school supplies, the professionals at Racking.SG can design any racking solutions to meet a wide variety of applications. Ranking.SG stocks at least 10 types of racking solutions, including the most trusted brands from US, Europe and Asia. Included are racking systems for double-back storage, very narrow aisles, drive-ins, drive-throughs, and heavy-duty pallets.





Their latest superblock system can help organisations maximise storage space in the largest warehouses. Mr Michael Wang say, “Our rapid expansion and increasing customer base tell me we must be doing something right.”





To drive innovation and meet increasing demand, their workforce has expanded from 3 to 35 staff within three short years. Their design and innovations team included automated racks, multi-level light duty shelving, Radio Shuttle Rack to helps in building innovation and enhancement.





Racking.SG welcomes both large and small organisations to book a complimentary workflow and space optimisation review that can lead to substantial cost savings and productivity improvements. Racking.SG has served many small middle enterprises as well as big multi-national companies like Panasonic Corporation, GuocoLand Ltd, Hyphens Pharma Pte Ltd, Changi Airport Group, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Poh Kim Video Pte Ltd, Siemens, Foodpanda, Yamazaki Mazak Singapore Pte Ltd, OWNDAYS and many more.





About Us

Founded in the year 2014 with 2 staffs Racking.SG has growth to 35 staffs within 3 years by both founding partners Angeline and Michael Wang at their age of only 30.





At Racking.SG provide solutions to more storage and easier access to your item by maximizing space. This increases your company’s productivity by reducing the time, effort and manpower needed to locate and access the goods.





Racking.SG places great emphasis to ensure that every product that leaves the plant carries the highest quality and recognized commitment of Racking.SG towards delivering top quality products to our customers. This is particularly crucial in today’s competitive and demanding business environment. Racking.SG strives for the best quality governed by high production standards through the deployment of advanced technologies and techniques, coupled with a stringent quality control system as well as Racking.SG’s in-depth knowledge and extensive experience in its own manufacturing capabilities.