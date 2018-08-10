Singapore’s mythical Merlion beast makes yet another pop culture cameo — this time, in a We Bare Bears episode

By
Rachel Genevieve Chia
-

The Merlion statue in We Bare Bears’ Asian premiere of the episode: “Lil’ Squid”.
Youtube

More and more international creatives are taking to the fictional, half-lion half-fish statue that’s also the national mascot for the island city state of Singapore.

Cartoon Network’s We Bare Bears is the latest production to join the mythical Merlion’s list of on-screen cameos, which include fellow animated series’ Yu-Gi-Oh! and Phineas and Ferb, blockbuster rom-com Crazy Rich Asians, and even Nintendo’s popular video game, Animal Crossing.

The Merlion statue in Animal Crossing
Pinterest

We expect to see more of the Merlion once Crazy Rich Asians drops in theatres.
Youtube

The Merlion in Phineas and Ferb.
Youtube

The We Bare Bears’ episode, released in Asia on Aug 9 — Singapore’s National Day — features the bears hiding behind the Merlion statue while sneaking into an aquarium, which could be a nod to the creatures’ designer, an aquarium curator.

The series’ creator, Daniel Chong, said he was inspired to include the statue in the show after a trip home last year. The former Disney/Pixar animator’s parents hail from Singapore, and moved to the US in the 1970s.