Singapore’s newest unicorn is a cybersecurity firm loved by Goldman Sachs: here’s what we know

The Singapore and Switzerland-headquartered company announced a valuation of over US$1 billion on Wednesday (Sept 18). Facebook/Acronis

Data security firm Acronis is set to be Singapore’s newest unicorn, following a US$147 million funding round led by Goldman Sachs.

The Singapore and Switzerland-headquartered company announced a valuation of over US$1 billion (S$1.38 billion) on Wednesday (Sept 18).

The vice president of Goldman Sachs’ growth equity team, Holger Staude, said that the bank was “excited” by Acronis’ “rapid growth”, and described it as a disruptor in the data protection industry.

The firm, which has 1,400 employees and over 5 million customers across 150 countries, was founded here by businessman and computer science graduate Serguei Beloussov in 2003.

It uses AI and blockchain-based authentication to protect customers’ data across platforms like the cloud, mobile devices, and apps. It can also do data backup, disaster recovery and enterprise file syncing over the cloud.

Acronis said it would use new capital to hire engineers in Singapore, Bulgaria and Arizona, build more data centers, acquire companies, and expand in North America.

CEO Serguei Beloussov said the business was projected to grow by 30 per cent this year.

Read also: