Singapore’s Ryde to launch private hire car service on May 2: Reports

Terence Zhou, chief executive of Ryde. Lianhe Zaobao

Singapore carpooling app Ryde will be launching its new private hire car service next Wednesday (May 2), according to reports in The Straits Times (ST) and The Business Times (BT) on Thursday (Apr 26).

First revealed on Mar 28, RydeX is a new service that Ryde said would be part of its growth expansion strategy.

The company, which is currently used by 55,000 private car and ComfortDelGro taxi drivers in Singapore, said earlier that it had already started accepting driver sign-ups via its app.

Terence Zou, founder and CEO of Ryde Technologies had said that RydeX would complete the company’s mobility suite to serve users better.

“Over the past two years, we have been growing our base of both users and drivers, and RydeX will provide Singaporeans an effective alternative to book a private hire car,” he said in a statement then.

According to Ryde, the driver commission rate for RydeX will be set at 10%, around 10% lower than market rate.

Commuter fares will start from a base fare of S$8, and will be priced at an average of S$0.60 per KM, resulting in fares that Ryde says are around 5% lower than market rate, BT reported.

When it launches in May, the new service will not have an on-demand service, but instead allow commuters to schedule a ride between 10mins and seven days in advance. A second option called RydeEXEC will offer luxury car services.

According to BT, an on-demand ridehailing service will only be launched when the service garners a critical mass of 10,000 to 15,000 private-hire car drivers.

ST said in its report that Ryde plans to add another 10,000 drivers to its fleet in the next three months.

Prices will also be subject to a surge factor when demand is high, but this will be capped at a maximum of $100, ST reported, citing Zou.

The company is also introducing post-trip tipping, and a 5 per cent cashback programme for users on the RydePay wallet.

