Singapore’s S$1.7 billion Jewel Changi opens on Apr 17 – but there’s a way to get inside before everyone else does

The Rain Vortex at the Forest Valley is one of Jewel’s biggest features. Jewel Changi

Singapore’s new billion-dollar airport attraction is set to open its doors on April 17.

Before that, a ticketed sneak preview held from Apr 11 to 16 will allow 500,000 members of the public first access into the much-hyped Jewel Changi.

While tickets are free of charge, visitors must first register at jewelpreview.com, and each member of the public can only register for up to four tickets. Registration starts on Mar 12 at 6am.

According to Jewel Changi, the preview will be run daily in four three-hour time blocks, starting from 10am and ending at 10pm.

During the preview, visitors will have access to various points of interest, such as its shops, restaurants, and the four-storey Forest Valley. The unique indoor attraction features two walking trails and a 40-metre Rain Vortex, which is also the world’s tallest indoor waterfall. Jewel Changi said in a statement that 90 per cent of the development’s 280 shopping and dining outlets will be open during the event.

But one feature – the Canopy Park – will be out of bounds for the time being. According to Jewel Changi, the attractions at the topmost level of Jewel will only be open in mid-2019.

Changi Airport Group had previously said that the Canopy Park will measure 14,000 sqm – the equivalent of 11 Olympic-size pools. Among its attractions are slides, mazes, and 25m-high sky nets for bouncing and walking.

By opening, Jewel Changi is expected to be home to the largest Nike store in Southeast Asia. Other anchor tenants include Marks & Spencer, Muji, Zara, Uniqlo, Shaw Theatres with IMAX and FairPrice Finest.

The highly-anticipated addition to Singapore’s Changi Airport will also host various renowned restaurants and F&B chains from overseas, including Burger & Lobster, Shake Shack and A&W. There will also be a food court operated by Food Junction.

The Jewel Changi complex, with its distinctive dome-shaped facade made of glass and steel, reportedly cost S$1.7 billion to build. It is integrated with Changi Airport’s Terminal One at the Level 1 Arrival Hall, and linked to Terminals Two and Three via air-conditioned pedestrian linkways.

