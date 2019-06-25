Singapore’s second ‘ultra-luxurious’ Raffles hotel is coming to Sentosa in 2022, and a Raffles Bali will open next year

Royal Group and hospitality company Accor, announced that the Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa Singapore is set to open its doors in 2022. Yabu Pushelberg

The Raffles Hotel on 1 Beach Road has for a long time been recognised as one of Singapore’s most iconic and historic brands. Now, the brand is bringing brand new excitement to the hospitality scene here with a planned second hotel set to open on Singapore’s Sentosa island.

On Tuesday (June 25), property development and investment firm Royal Group and hospitality company Accor announced that the Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa Singapore will welcome guests in 2022.

Here are the artist impressions of the luxury villa resort:

First opened with 10 rooms in 1887, the Raffles brand’s second hotel here will be an all-villa hotel spanning 100,000 sqm, Royal Group said.

The resort will be built on the land adjacent to the existing Sofitel resort in Sentosa.

Artist’s impression of a villa’s private pool. Yabu Pushelberg

The 61 “ultra-luxurious” villas – which range from 260 sqm for a one-bedder to 450 sqm for a four-bedder – will have their own private pools and terraces.

Facilities at the resort include a bar, restaurant, fitness centre, a celebrations room, and two meeting rooms. Royal Group’s spa facilities and 24-hour personal butler services will also be included in the new resort.

Artist’s impression of the specialty restaurant at the hotel. Yabu Pushelberg

Peter Wilding, the managing director of Royal Group, said in a statement that both Raffles hotels in Singapore would bring complementary experiences to its visitors.

He described the original Raffles hotel as a “historic, heritage hotel in the heart of the city” and the new all-villa hotel as a “modern, elegant, resort experience”.

Artist’s impression of a villa’s entrance. Yabu Pushelberg

During the announcement, the chairman and CEO of Accor Asia Pacific, Michael Issenberg, said that the rooms at the Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa Singapore would likely be priced from S$875 to S$2,500 per night.

Artist’s impression of the resort’s exterior. Yabu Pushelberg

Raffles Bali opening in 2020

And that’s not all. The iconic brand also has luxury developments planned for Bali in Indonesia, India’s Udaipur and Jaipur, UK’s London and the US city of Boston.

The 32-villa Raffles Bali resort will be perched on a hill at Jimbaran Bay and offer “unparalleled ocean views”, Accor said in a press statement.

Each villa will come with its own private pool and guests will have access to a bar, spa and restaurant.

Slated for opening in 2020, the entire Bali hotel will take up 23 hectares of land, Accor said.

Read also: