Singapore’s Secretlab has unveiled special edition Cloud9 chairs – and they’re partly customisable

Cloud9 Titan chairs by Secretlab Handout

Singapore gaming chair specialist Secretlab has launched a special edition chair in partnership with American e-sports company Cloud9.

The chairs feature an exclusive velcro patch design made for C9 patches that fans can buy from the Cloud9 online store, making them somewhat customisable – at least aesthetically.

The Cloud9 design is available on Secretlab’s much raved about Omega 2018 model – at a retail price of S$650 (US$473), and launch price of S$489 (US$356) – as well as the Titan – at S$730 retail and S$559 launch.

Fans of Cloud9 will be able to purchase the specially designed chairs from Secretlab’s website from Monday (Nov 19, Singapore time) afternoon.

One of the largest e-sports organisations in the world, Cloud9 was recently named “Organisation of the Year” at the 2018 Esports Awards, adding to a string of successes for the company this year.

Ranked by Forbes as the most valuable e-sports company, it recently raised US$50 million in a Series B funding, and announced plans to build a 20,000 – 30,000 sq ft training facility to house more staff. As expected, the facility will be outfitted with the special edition Secretlab chairs.

Cloud9 CEO Jack Etienne said Secretlab caught the company’s eye as it was “making waves in the gaming chair scene”.

“From here on out, our players will be training for and winning championships in the full comfort provided by the incredible Secretlab Cloud9 chairs,” he added.

Secretlab’s premium computer chairs are known in the gaming world for their multi-tilt mechanism and four-directional armrests. The Omega also has a velour memory-foam lumbar pillow, while the Titan comes with in-built lumbar support.

Secretlab co-founder and CEO Ian Alexander Ang said Cloud9’s underdog story was similar to the company’s own history.

“Cloud9 started later than many e-sports organisations out there, but thanks to the incredible spirit from their core management and players, they have in a short span of four years become the most famous and valuable e-sports team in the world,” he said in a statement.