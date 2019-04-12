Singapore’s Secretlab now has Dark Knight gaming chairs for die-hard Batman fans

Secretlab

Are you a Bruce Wayne fan?

If you harbour secret desires to be the caped crusader, here’s something that will put you in a good mood.

A Singapore maker of one of the most well-loved gaming chairs on the market has launched a new Dark Knight design for its raved-about chairs.

Secretlab said on Friday (April 12) that the new design was created with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC to commemorate Batman’s 80th anniversary.

According to Secretlab, the chair has suede black accents to exude a distinctive feel synonymous with Batman.

A total of two Secretlab chair types are now available in Dark Knight, including the award-winning Omega and the Titan.

For this particular design, both are only made in “prime PU leather” and are now on pre-order status with prices of S$499 and S$579 respectively.

The next restock is listed as June.