Singapore’s SGH has been ranked the 3rd best hospital in the world, and its nurses are part of the reason why

Singapore General Hospital (SGH) has just been ranked the 3rd best hospital in the world by Newsweek magazine, thanks to the public hospital’s pursuit of clinical research and outstanding nursing.

In its write-up, Newsweek said Singapore’s oldest hospital “provides affordable care for patients, leads patient-driven clinical research and provides undergraduate to postgraduate educational training for both students and medical professionals”.

The tertiary referral hospital with ancillary on-campus specialist centers was also the first hospital in Asia to be awarded the Magnet designation in 2010 for nursing excellence, Newsweek said.

Founded in 1891, SGH serves more than one million patients annually today, it added.

The list released by Newsweek Magazine on Thursday (March 21) was put together by Newsweek’s panel of doctors, medical professionals and administrators across four continents.

SGH is one of only two Asian hospitals on the list, the other being the University of Tokyo Hospital at eighth place.

The Mayo Clinic – which runs centers in Arizona, Florida, and Minnesota – took the top spot, while Cleveland Clinic – which has centers in the US, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates – came in at 2nd place.

Here are the top 10 hospitals in the world, according to Newsweek Magazine:

The Mayo Clinic Cleveland Clinic Singapore General Hospital Johns Hopkins Hospital Charité Massachusetts General Hospital Toronto General Hospital University of Tokyo Hospital Lausanne University Hospital Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer

