Singapore’s Shopee is still the number one brand Malaysians recommend to their family and friends: YouGov

It looks like Cristiano Ronaldo and Blackpink have indeed worked their magic.

One year later, Malaysians are still raving about Singapore’s home-grown e-commerce platform, Shopee.

Released on Monday (Dec 9), a ranking by market research company YouGov has revealed that Shopee has the strongest brand advocates amongst Malaysian consumers.

The brands were ranked by analysing how much current and past consumers of each brand recommended them to family members or friends.

Scores were calculated by subtracting negative responses from the positive responses collected from each brand’s customers for the 12-month period through October 2019.

The online shopping brand heads the list with a score of 80.4, a three-point increase from its 77.2 score last year.

It is followed by Chinese smartphone brand Huawei (76.6) and instant messaging platform Whatsapp (74.6).

This year’s ranking saw streaming giant Netflix – which was not included in the top 10 list of 2018 – surge into sixth place with a score of 72.6.

Singapore Airlines dropped to seventh with a score reduction of 5.6 points, from being the third most recommended brand among Malaysians in 2018.

Additionally, airline brands made up a considerable portion of the top ten – Middle Eastern airlines Emirates and Qatar Airways were ranked fourth (73.6) and eighth (70.1) respectively, while All Nippon Airways was in 10th (69.2).

Ervin Ha, YouGov’s head of data products, said in a statement that a brand recommendation is “one of the strongest votes of confidence a consumer can give to a brand”.

He added that Shopee’s viral marketing campaigns and constant shopping promotions have successfully won over customers for two years in a row.

Last year, an edited commercial of Blackpink’s “Ddu-du Ddu-du” music video brought the platform into the limelight.

More recently, in August, a collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo saw the e-commerce platform go viral as the superstar footballer danced to the tune of “Baby Shark”.

Automotive companies Toyota and Honda dropped to fifth and ninth place this year, from being fourth and fifth respectively in 2018. YouGov

Proton had most improved levels of brand advocates

YouGov also showed the bands with most improved levels of customer advocacy, with local automobile company Proton leading the way with a rise of 18.6 points.

Next on the list was internet service provider Unifi Mobile, with an increase of 11.8 points, and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group (MSIG), which improved by 9.3 points.

