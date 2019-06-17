Singapore’s shops are getting a GST-free day on 7/7 – as long as they’re part of the GSS

The Singapore Retailers Association said it wanted to “spice up” the GSS to “meet the demands of today’s experience-seeking shopper”. The Straits Times

China might have its famous Single’s Day sales on 11/11, but now, Singapore has its very own shopping day: 7/7.

On July 7 this year, shoppers will not be charged any GST at shops and restaurants participating in the Great Singapore Sale (GSS), which has since rebranded as “GSS: Experience Singapore”.

Instead, the seven per cent tax will be absorbed by the shops themselves, including those under the Orchard Road Business Association, the Restaurant Association of Singapore, the Singapore Furniture Industries Council, the Textile and Fashion Federation, and precinct association One Kampong Gelam.

Together, these associations represent a large number of eateries, clothing stores, furniture manufacturers, electronics stores, beauty and wellness businesses, supermarkets and department stores here.

GSS: Experience Singapore will take place for six weeks, from June 21 to July 28.

The Singapore Retailers Association (SRA) said that after 25 years of organising the GSS, it wanted to “spice things up to meet the demands of today’s experience-seeking shopper”.

Apart from the zero-GST day, shops will also offer extra discounts on Fridays.

Other events include a pop-up market on Orchard Road, local film screenings and concerts at the Design Orchard building, a furniture expo showcasing limited-edition designs at Robinsons The Heeren, and a fashion show on the Orchard Road scramble crossing on June 21.

A GST-free day is great news for bargain hunters, although we’re not sure if the 7/7 event will be continued when the GST rate is raised to 9 per cent between 2021 to 2025.

