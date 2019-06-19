Singapore’s top 3 new skills are design, blockchain, and workflow automation, LinkedIn study finds

The LinkedIn study found that Singapore workers were aware of the need to upskill, with three-quarters of respondents admitting that the skills needed to succeed at work were “changing rapidly”. The Straits Times

Thinking of learning a new skill for work?

Well, according to a LinkedIn report published on Wednesday (June 19), the most popular new skills among Singaporeans over the past five years are around blockchain development, workflow automation and human-centred design – which involves optimising products and services for human users, such as graphic design, product design, and user experience.

LinkedIn Future of Skills 2019 Report

LinkedIn’s report surveyed 4,136 employees in Asia-Pacific – including 1,045 Singaporean workers – on their professional development and attitudes toward learning new skills.

It analysed the top 10 rising skills of LinkedIn members in the region over the last five years, most of which were tech-related.

The skills LinkedIn identified were: AI, blockchain, compliance, continuous integration, front-end web development, gesture recognition technology, human-centered design, robotic process automation, social media marketing, and workflow automation.

LinkedIn Future of Skills 2019 Report

These “nascent” skills had seen “exponential growth” among workers in recent years, and demand for workers with any of these 10 skills were three times higher than those without, LinkedIn said.

It added that soft skills, such as creativity, problem solving, and critical thinking, had increased in value due to the rise of AI and automation, as these skills allow workers to adjust to having robots in the workplace.

The report predicted that by next year, as almost half of the core skills required to do a job would have changed. Two in three survey respondents felt “daunted by the pace of change in their industries”.

60% of Singaporean workers lack the time to upskill: LinkedIn

The LinkedIn study found that Singapore workers were aware of the need to upskill, with three-quarters of respondents admitting that the skills needed to succeed at work were “changing rapidly”.

Two in three also saw soft skills as a key factor in career progression. They identified critical thinking, adaptability and communication skills as the top three soft skills most likely to be needed in the future.

LinkedIn Future of Skills 2019 Report

Despite this awareness, about 60 per cent of Singaporean workers surveyed said they did not have enough time to learn new skills, with another 45 per cent concerned about the cost of taking lessons.

Almost half of the Singapore workers LinkedIn surveyed claimed they had quit their jobs due to a lack of upskilling opportunities, with a vast majority of respondents saying they were unsatisfied with the upskilling courses currently offered by their company.

