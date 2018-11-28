Singapore’s top in-demand jobs for 2019 are analytical and data-driven in nature: Robert Walters

Singapore Press Holdings

If you’re a techie in Singapore looking for a job, you’re in luck – a study found that those equipped with digital skills will be highly sought-after in 2019.

In its annual salary report released on Wednesday (Nov 28), recruitment firm Robert Walters said that the most in-demand jobs for next year will be analytical and data-driven in nature – such as data scientists, product managers, UX designers, and other digital roles.

Apart from analytics and data science, specialists with skills and experience in applications, the Internet of Things (IoT) and cyber security will also be in high demand.

Cyber security will remain a major focus because of rising concern following recent high-profile cyber attacks in Singapore, Robert Walters said.

The predicted increase in demand for IT professionals comes with the advancement of technology, the report said.

The need for technical skills will also extend beyond analytical and data-driven jobs, specifically in three other sectors – human resources (HR), financial services, and sales and marketing.

Those with strong experience in HR technologies and those who specialise in acquiring talent for the technology sector will be of interest.

Similarly, while hiring levels for jobs in financial services will remain positive, demand will be high for skilled contracting professionals, trade finance professionals in corporate banking, investment and research analysts, and IT professionals in the sector.

Additionally, companies will be looking for versatile sales and marketing professionals with skill sets bridging multiple functions, as well as sales professionals with strong prospecting abilities. As companies continue their digitalisation efforts, big data, digital, e-commerce and transformation experience, will see an increase in demand.

On top of technical skillsets, companies will be looking for talents who have international experience. With a limited talent pool, competition will intensify for specialists such as Singaporeans qualified with international and cross-border experience and knowledge. Examples include product management, technology law and blockchain, as well as supply chain and procurement professionals with niche skillsets.

Singapore’s rising demand for IT-skilled professionals and local talent with international experience will be consistent with that in overall Southeast Asia, the study found.

Furthermore, in Singapore, the accounting and finance sector will see a demand for professionals with tax compliance and change management expertise. Skillsets in demand include a strong technical understanding and familiarity of regulatory rules, stakeholder engagement and management skills.

In the engineering sector, more jobs are expected to emerge as oil and gas prices recover. Strong demand is anticipated for professionals in the semiconductor, medical devices, consumer electronics and manufacturing industries, especially in the research and development departments.