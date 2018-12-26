Singapore’s unique turtle museum is moving to a new home after 18 years

Ms Connie Tan, owner of The Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum. Lianhe Zaobao

The Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum has found a new home after about 18 years at Chinese Garden.

It will be relocating to leisure park Orto in Yishun in January.

The move comes after it was told to vacate its current premises by March 2018.

Museum owner Connie Tan, 48, had posted on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s page in March, appealing for help as the eviction deadline drew closer.

PM Lee replied the next day, saying government agencies would be looking into the case.

Ms Tan later posted an update on Facebook saying that the museum’s lease had been extended by the National Parks Board, giving her time to relocate or find a new space.

She told The Straits Times on Wednesday (Dec 26) that the intended date of the move had been by the end of the year, but there were delays in the construction of the new space.

“But, definitely, we will move in January,” she confirmed.

The new museum will be about 10 per cent bigger than the Chinese Garden location, said Ms Tan.

It will also have bigger pens for the animals.

“There is more space to work with now,” she said.

She told ST that she had already been looking for a space to move out of the Chinese Garden site for the past few years, but faced multiple rejections from the authorities, as the changes of use for the plots of land she was interested in were not approved.

However, after the reply from PM Lee and the subsequent follow-up with the authorities, the change in the use of the land was approved for sites at Sungei Tengah and Orto, allowing the museum to negotiate a deal with the two locations.

After the Sungei Tengah deal fell through, Ms Tan said she approached Orto around four months ago.

However, there are still challenges ahead for the museum.

“In terms of funding, I am very much in trouble now,” said Ms Tan.

The cost of the renovation at the new site is estimated to be close to $600,000, but various contractors have offered sponsorships and discounts, said Ms Tan.

However, she will still have to fork out around $200,000.

She said: “I hope that many people will come and visit, so that the entrance fees will be able to help in covering the renovation cost.”

The current entrance fee at the Chinese Garden site is $5. This will be increased in future.

Ms Tan added that she is also setting up a crowdfunding page.

She appealed to members of the public to support the museum.

“This museum is unique in the world; it offers close interaction and education opportunities, as well as a different format in terms of how it is run,” said Ms Tan.

