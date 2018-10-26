Singapore’s United Overseas Bank Q3 profit jumps 17%

Business Insider / Jessica Lin

Singapore’s United Overseas Bank Ltd said on Friday its third-quarter profit jumped 17 per cent, helped by robust loan growth and lower allowances.

Profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at S$1.04 billion ($753.2 million), compared with S$883 million a year ago.

“Amid headwinds posed by escalating trade tensions and cautious business sentiment, we sustained stable performance in the third quarter,” UOB Chief Executive Wee Ee Cheong said in a statement.

Net interest income was 14 per cent higher over the previous year at S$1.6 billion, while net interest margin – a key metric of profitability – improved 2 basis points.