34 photos that show what your favorite singers look like without makeup

Professional singers spend much of their careers in the spotlight. For stage performances and public appearances, they often amp up the drama with bold beauty looks, but, just like us, these celebrities don’t spend all of their time in full glam.

Celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Kesha have made waves for ditching their foundation to show off their natural freckles. Meanwhile, stars like Miley Cyrus and Ellie Goulding seem to favor fresh skin for everyday activities like working out.

Check out how some of Hollywood’s A-list singers have abandoned their makeup in favor of an au naturel look.

Adele’s makeup-free look is as fierce as her signature cat eye.

caption The singer’s strong brows and features don’t need a touch of makeup. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images and Instagram/Adele

Most of Adele’s Instagram photos are candid behind-the-scenes shots that capture her radiant self.

Alicia Keys has rocked a fresh, no-makeup look since 2016.

caption The singer has inspired a wave of confidence and empowerment. source Ben Gabbe/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keys’ makeup artist told W Magazine that the singer cares for her skin with facials, masks, and will wear minimal product on her eyebrows and cheeks for TV appearances or performances.

Britney Spears offered fans a glimpse at her “#NoMakeupMonday” morning face.

caption The singer had lingering traces of mascara beneath her eyes. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and BritneySpears/Instagram

Spears captioned the Instagram post: “On days where I don’t get primped and made up for my show, this is the real unglammed me.”

Carrie Underwood shared an image of her flushed makeup-free face after what looks like an intense gym workout.

caption It’s good practice to keep pores clear of product when sweating and working out. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Instagram/Carrie Underwood

She included the hashtag “#KeepingItReal” on her Instagram post.

Ciara made a stunning makeup-free appearance at the 2017 MAKERS Conference.

caption She kept everything to a minimum, even favoring damp hair for the event. source Vivien Killilea/Getty Images and Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for AOL

The singer, who was pregnant at the time, looked healthy and radiant without her makeup.

Demi Lovato showed off her freckles and damp hair in a luminous selfie.

caption The vocalist inspires her fans with her candid approach to social media. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images and Demi Lovato/Instagram

Lovato shares a mix of empowering photos on Instagram, including photos of herself wearing glamorous makeup and others where she has a more natural look.

Kesha has taken a softer approach to makeup in recent years, even skipping makeup entirely on some of her social media posts.

caption Her bare face shows off her freckled skin. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images and Instagram/Kesha

The singer was once known for wearing heavy, glittery makeup, but has shifted to posting more pared-back looks on Instagram.

Lady Gaga is a fearless beauty queen, and her no-makeup looks are on point.

caption Gaga is striking with and without makeup. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images and Lady Gaga/Instagram

She refrained from subtlety earlier in her career, but in recent years she has used her social media platforms to show more natural looks on Instagram.

Lorde has openly addressed her struggles with acne on social media, a place where she often showcases her fresh face with no makeup at all.

caption From her lyrics to her selfies, Lorde keeps it real. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Instagram/Lorde

The singer can pull off a deep purple lip like nobody else, but she’s equally striking when she swipes it off for Instagram.

Mariah Carey’s toned-down beauty look highlighted her bare, dewy skin.

caption Carey has a penchant for subtle lipstick and false lashes for public appearances. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images and Mariah Carey/Instagram

It seems that Carey’s morning look, which she posted to Instagram, may have included a swipe of nude lip gloss or balm.

Rihanna is dominating the beauty industry, but in the past she’s demonstrated how she gives her skin a breather.

caption The Fenty Beauty founder has established herself as a beauty expert. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images and Splash News

Rihanna looks just as comfortable without a drop of makeup as she does when wearing an unconventional shade of lipstick.

Miley Cyrus decided to forgo makeup for this bright selfie.

caption Cyrus shines in simplicity, as well as in her bolder beauty takes. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Instagram/Miley Cyrus

The singer kept her caption skin-focused by calling attention to a pimple that she spotted just beneath her eye.

Mary J. Blige put her beautiful skin on display at the airport.

caption Her travel ensemble looked practical and comfortable. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Splash News

The singer brought balance to the laid-back athleisure look by wearing a printed hat and large hoop earrings.

Gwen Stefani’s platinum hair perfectly complements her makeup-free skin.

caption She gravitates to bright lipstick and winged eyeliner when she does wear makeup. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images and @gwenstefani/Instagram

Stefani’s natural look on Instagram inspired fans to leave plenty of compliments in the comments beneath her photo.

Ellie Goulding ditched her makeup for a workout at the gym.

caption The singer took on that post-workout glow. source John Phillips/Stringer/Getty Images and @elliegoulding/Instagram

Goulding devotes a significant amount of time to fitness, according to her Instagram page, making clean skin a necessity.

Nicole Scherzinger was beaming in her bright no-makeup selfie.

Scherzinger was celebrating the 2016 holiday season with her family in Hawaii, according to her Instagram post.

Beyoncé’s no-makeup profile shot is flawless.

caption She probably woke up like this. source Brad Barket/Getty Images for TIDAL and @beyonce/Instagram

From the angle of this photo, it appears that Queen Bey attracted the sun directly to her cheekbones for a natural highlight.

Jessica Simpson embraced her natural skin in a gorgeous Instagram selfie.

caption Back in May 2010, Simpson also ditched makeup on the cover of Marie Claire. source Jason Merritt/ Getty Images and @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Simpson captioned her social media post, “flu blues.”

Simpson also showed off her golden summer glow in a morning makeup-free selfie.

caption She took the photo from the comfort of her bed. source Andrew Toth/Stringer/Getty Images for Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation and @jessicasimpson/Instagram

The singer captured the fresh look in the early hours of the day with a post wishing her followers a “good morning” on Instagram.

Hilary Duff put her healthy, glowing skin on display before calling it a night.

caption The singer and actress also sports simple makeup, like long lashes and nude lipstick. source Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images and Hilary Duff/Instagram

In the relatable post, Duff emphasized how good it felt to not wear makeup for the entire day.

Madonna ditched makeup for an Instagram photo to show her fans her more natural side.

caption The iconic singer often pairs a mature red or neutral lipstick with classic black eyeliner. source Angela Weiss/Getty Images and @madonna/Instagram

In 2017, she snuck her Instagram followers a glimpse of her pre-Met Gala face.

Cardi B got enthusiastic in an Instagram video that showed her without any makeup.

caption The rapper is a regular champion for body positivity. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images and @iamcardib/Instagram

This no-makeup social media video captures her vibrant personality.

Lea Michele wore the hat of the season in this fresh-faced photo.

caption From TV to Broadway to the red carpet, Michele spends a lot of time in makeup. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Lea Michele/Instagram

The former “Glee” star kicked off the first day of 2018 completely unfiltered, according to her Instagram.

Zendaya’s luminous skin captured the sunlight in her no-makeup selfie.

caption The singer and actress wore loose curls. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and @zendaya/Instagram

From the natural lighting in her Instagram photo, it appears that Zendaya is wearing a layer of lip balm or lip gloss.

Jennifer Lopez went makeup-free for a casual selfie on Instagram in January 2019.

The singer included the hashtags “#nofilterFriday” and “#nomakeupday” in the caption.

Perrie Edwards of Little Mix ditched foundation to show off her freckles in August 2018.

“Growing up I was always insecure about the freckles on my face,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “Over the last couple of years I’ve started to embrace them and don’t feel I need to hide them anymore.”

In March 2018, Christina Aguilera was featured on the cover of Paper Magazine with her freckles on show.

caption Aguilera showed her bare, freckled face. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images and Paper Magazine

In addition to the toned-down photos that made headlines, the pop star also posed in full makeup for Paper Magazine, showcasing her full range of style.

Bella Thorne left her glam makeup behind in this natural close-up selfie.

caption Bella Thorne is open about her experience with acne. source Paul Morigi/Stringer/Getty Images for Daily Front Row and @bellathorne/Instagram

The “Famous in Love” star did not acknowledge her skin in this natural Instagram post, but she recently said that she struggles with cystic acne in a short documentary with Vogue.

Underwood also shared this post-workout selfie on Instagram in March 2019.

“When your face matches your shirt = you had a good workout!” the singer wrote in the caption of the photo.

Ciara went makeup-free for a “vulnerable” Instagram post in April.

“The real me … and I love it,” the singer wrote in the caption. “Finally embracing myself fully! It feels good.”

Alicia Keys went with another minimal makeup look for the 2019 Grammy Awards.

caption Alicia Keys kept it low-key for the 2019 Grammys. source Brendon Thorne/Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

She stole the show on the red carpet in a bold red gown by Armani.

Duff jumped on the “No-Makeup Monday” bandwagon when she posted a makeup-free selfie from inside of a car in April 2018.

caption Duff put her glowing skin on display for the relatable post. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and @hilaryduff/Instagram

The 30-year-old actress documented her sweet yet simple travel style on her Instagram story, opting for tousled waves and a cozy gray sweater.

Stefani kept her makeup low-key in an Instagram selfie in June 2018.

caption Gwen Stefani shared this moment with her Instagram followers. source Rich Fury/Getty Images and Gwen Stefani/Instagram

According to her Instagram caption, she snapped the photos while visiting Oklahoma with Blake Shelton.

Kesha showed off her freckles yet again in a Twitter post that quickly went viral in January 2019.

“This year my resolution is to love myself,” the singer wrote on Twitter. “Just as I am, all f—— up and imperfect and whatever else. And to let my freckles liiiiiiiive.”