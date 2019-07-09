34 photos that show what your favorite singers look like without makeup

- Many singers like Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna have proven that makeup is an accessory, not a necessity.
- Stars like Lady Gaga and Demi Lovato have posted their own makeup-free selfies on Instagram.
- Others like Kesha and Christina Aguilera have ditched foundation to show off their natural freckles.
Professional singers spend much of their careers in the spotlight. For stage performances and public appearances, they often amp up the drama with bold beauty looks, but, just like us, these celebrities don’t spend all of their time in full glam.
Celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Kesha have made waves for ditching their foundation to show off their natural freckles. Meanwhile, stars like Miley Cyrus and Ellie Goulding seem to favor fresh skin for everyday activities like working out.
Check out how some of Hollywood’s A-list singers have abandoned their makeup in favor of an au naturel look.
Adele’s makeup-free look is as fierce as her signature cat eye.
Most of Adele’s Instagram photos are candid behind-the-scenes shots that capture her radiant self.
Alicia Keys has rocked a fresh, no-makeup look since 2016.
- source
- Ben Gabbe/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Keys’ makeup artist told W Magazine that the singer cares for her skin with facials, masks, and will wear minimal product on her eyebrows and cheeks for TV appearances or performances.
Britney Spears offered fans a glimpse at her “#NoMakeupMonday” morning face.
Spears captioned the Instagram post: “On days where I don’t get primped and made up for my show, this is the real unglammed me.”
Carrie Underwood shared an image of her flushed makeup-free face after what looks like an intense gym workout.
She included the hashtag “#KeepingItReal” on her Instagram post.
Ciara made a stunning makeup-free appearance at the 2017 MAKERS Conference.
- source
- Vivien Killilea/Getty Images and Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for AOL
The singer, who was pregnant at the time, looked healthy and radiant without her makeup.
Demi Lovato showed off her freckles and damp hair in a luminous selfie.
Lovato shares a mix of empowering photos on Instagram, including photos of herself wearing glamorous makeup and others where she has a more natural look.
Kesha has taken a softer approach to makeup in recent years, even skipping makeup entirely on some of her social media posts.
The singer was once known for wearing heavy, glittery makeup, but has shifted to posting more pared-back looks on Instagram.
Lady Gaga is a fearless beauty queen, and her no-makeup looks are on point.
She refrained from subtlety earlier in her career, but in recent years she has used her social media platforms to show more natural looks on Instagram.
Lorde has openly addressed her struggles with acne on social media, a place where she often showcases her fresh face with no makeup at all.
The singer can pull off a deep purple lip like nobody else, but she’s equally striking when she swipes it off for Instagram.
Mariah Carey’s toned-down beauty look highlighted her bare, dewy skin.
It seems that Carey’s morning look, which she posted to Instagram, may have included a swipe of nude lip gloss or balm.
Rihanna is dominating the beauty industry, but in the past she’s demonstrated how she gives her skin a breather.
Rihanna looks just as comfortable without a drop of makeup as she does when wearing an unconventional shade of lipstick.
Miley Cyrus decided to forgo makeup for this bright selfie.
The singer kept her caption skin-focused by calling attention to a pimple that she spotted just beneath her eye.
Mary J. Blige put her beautiful skin on display at the airport.
- source
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Splash News
The singer brought balance to the laid-back athleisure look by wearing a printed hat and large hoop earrings.
Gwen Stefani’s platinum hair perfectly complements her makeup-free skin.
Stefani’s natural look on Instagram inspired fans to leave plenty of compliments in the comments beneath her photo.
Ellie Goulding ditched her makeup for a workout at the gym.
Goulding devotes a significant amount of time to fitness, according to her Instagram page, making clean skin a necessity.
Nicole Scherzinger was beaming in her bright no-makeup selfie.
Scherzinger was celebrating the 2016 holiday season with her family in Hawaii, according to her Instagram post.
Beyoncé’s no-makeup profile shot is flawless.
From the angle of this photo, it appears that Queen Bey attracted the sun directly to her cheekbones for a natural highlight.
Jessica Simpson embraced her natural skin in a gorgeous Instagram selfie.
Simpson captioned her social media post, “flu blues.”
Simpson also showed off her golden summer glow in a morning makeup-free selfie.
- source
- Andrew Toth/Stringer/Getty Images for Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation and @jessicasimpson/Instagram
The singer captured the fresh look in the early hours of the day with a post wishing her followers a “good morning” on Instagram.
Hilary Duff put her healthy, glowing skin on display before calling it a night.
In the relatable post, Duff emphasized how good it felt to not wear makeup for the entire day.
Madonna ditched makeup for an Instagram photo to show her fans her more natural side.
In 2017, she snuck her Instagram followers a glimpse of her pre-Met Gala face.
Cardi B got enthusiastic in an Instagram video that showed her without any makeup.
This no-makeup social media video captures her vibrant personality.
Lea Michele wore the hat of the season in this fresh-faced photo.
The former “Glee” star kicked off the first day of 2018 completely unfiltered, according to her Instagram.
Zendaya’s luminous skin captured the sunlight in her no-makeup selfie.
From the natural lighting in her Instagram photo, it appears that Zendaya is wearing a layer of lip balm or lip gloss.
Jennifer Lopez went makeup-free for a casual selfie on Instagram in January 2019.
The singer included the hashtags “#nofilterFriday” and “#nomakeupday” in the caption.
Perrie Edwards of Little Mix ditched foundation to show off her freckles in August 2018.
“Growing up I was always insecure about the freckles on my face,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “Over the last couple of years I’ve started to embrace them and don’t feel I need to hide them anymore.”
In March 2018, Christina Aguilera was featured on the cover of Paper Magazine with her freckles on show.
In addition to the toned-down photos that made headlines, the pop star also posed in full makeup for Paper Magazine, showcasing her full range of style.
Bella Thorne left her glam makeup behind in this natural close-up selfie.
The “Famous in Love” star did not acknowledge her skin in this natural Instagram post, but she recently said that she struggles with cystic acne in a short documentary with Vogue.
Underwood also shared this post-workout selfie on Instagram in March 2019.
“When your face matches your shirt = you had a good workout!” the singer wrote in the caption of the photo.
Ciara went makeup-free for a “vulnerable” Instagram post in April.
“The real me … and I love it,” the singer wrote in the caption. “Finally embracing myself fully! It feels good.”
Alicia Keys went with another minimal makeup look for the 2019 Grammy Awards.
- source
- Brendon Thorne/Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images
She stole the show on the red carpet in a bold red gown by Armani.
Duff jumped on the “No-Makeup Monday” bandwagon when she posted a makeup-free selfie from inside of a car in April 2018.
The 30-year-old actress documented her sweet yet simple travel style on her Instagram story, opting for tousled waves and a cozy gray sweater.
Stefani kept her makeup low-key in an Instagram selfie in June 2018.
According to her Instagram caption, she snapped the photos while visiting Oklahoma with Blake Shelton.
Kesha showed off her freckles yet again in a Twitter post that quickly went viral in January 2019.
“This year my resolution is to love myself,” the singer wrote on Twitter. “Just as I am, all f—— up and imperfect and whatever else. And to let my freckles liiiiiiiive.”