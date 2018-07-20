Personal info of 1.5m SingHealth patients, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, stolen in Singapore’s most serious cyber attack

(From left) Cyber Security Agency Chief Executive David Koh, MCI Permanent Secretary Gabriel Lim, MCI Minister S Iswaran, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Chan Heng Kee and SingHealth CEO Ivy Ng attend a press conference regarding the SingHealth cyber attack. The Straits Times

In Singapore’s worst cyber attack, hackers have stolen the personal particulars of 1.5 million patients, including the outpatient prescriptions of 160,000 people, including that of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and a few ministers.

In what is believed to be a state-sponsored attack, the hackers infiltrated the computers of SingHealth, Singapore’s largest group of healthcare institutions with four hospitals, five national specialty centres and eight polyclinics.

At a multi-ministry press conference on Friday (July 20), authorities said PM Lee’s information was “specifically and repeatedly targeted”.

The 1.5 million patients had visited SingHealth’s specialist outpatient clinics and polyclinics from May 1, 2015 to July 4, 2018.

Their non-medical personal data that was illegally accessed and copied included their names, IC numbers, addresses, gender, race and dates of birth.

No record was tampered with and no other patient records such as diagnosis, test results and doctors’ notes were breached. There was no evidence of a similar breach in the other public healthcare IT systems.