Single elderly Singaporeans need S$1,379 a month for basic living needs, which include everything from curtains to holidays

Elderly Singaporeans may need a larger budget than you might expect for their day-to-day living and it’s more than just paying for mere subsistence, a study has found.

According to findings from the study released by the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) on Wednesday (May 22), a single person aged 65 or above and living alone in 2018 required at least S$1,379 (US$999) a month to meet their basic needs.

Coupled elderly households need S$2,351 per month, while single persons aged 55 to 64 would require S$1,721 per month.

The study, led by assistant professor Ng Kok Hoe from LKYSPP, involved focus group discussions comprising 103 participants from various backgrounds, particularly the elderly and older people in Singapore.

A consensus-based methodology known as the Minimum Income Standard was used to help the groups come to an agreement on what an ordinary Singaporean’s basic needs would be, and determine the household budget required to meet those needs.

And the necessities and things that these seniors listed might surprise you.

Necessities included items and services related to housing and utilities, furnishings needed in a two-room HDB flat (such as curtains, fans and light bulbs), personal care items and clothing, food transport, healthcare, and interestingly, leisure and cultural activities.

LKYSPP noted in its report that each item or service was included only on the condition that the participants came to an agreement that it was indeed a basic need and could substantiate why.

Quality of life, independence, autonomy and social connections

To the elderly in Singapore, life is not just about survival but also about thriving in society, according to the study’s findings.

The institution said its participants had agreed that basic needs go beyond staying alive – quality of life, independence, autonomy and social connections are of paramount importance as well.

For instance, quality of life could be improved for the elderly through home aesthetics which includes having the budget to replace or change old house items to make way for “up-to-date” furnishings.

Participants also designated an annual holiday as a basic need in modern-day Singapore to relieve themselves from stress and daily routines, broaden their horizons, encourage contemplation and contentment, as well as enhance their optimism.

Having enough money to buy safety devices and home features such as sensory lights, sturdy padlocks and grab bar fixtures would do well to help seniors have a greater sense of independence and autonomy over their personal safety, said the study.

It added that the elderly also desire a budget for balanced diets, exercise, good sleep and regular health screenings for healthier lives.

For social connections, participants sought a budget to buy extra furniture and household items to host guests or have their children and grandchildren stay overnight.

Participants also hoped to have enough money to participate in religious activities and social gatherings, and buy mobile phones to communicate.

And it’s not just young Singaporeans who aim to be tech-savvy. Participants included budgets for laptops and internet connection to browse content so that they can learn skills or search for information. They also said that such forms of media consumption would help them stave off social isolation, boredom and loneliness.

Ng said: “This study reveals that ordinary members of society can come to a consensus about a basic standard of living in light of norms and experiences in contemporary Singapore.”

“Such income standards can help by translating societal values and real experiences into unambiguous and substantive benchmarks that policy can aim for,” he added.

Against a backdrop of income inequality and difficulties in policy-making, gaps in people’s capacity to meet basic standards of living must be promptly addressed so that older Singaporeans can achieve “a sense of belonging, respect, security, and independence”, said the study.

