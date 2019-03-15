Twitter went wild after a single woman said she had season tickets for the Cleveland Browns

caption The season tickets are apparently in the Dawg Pound, an area in the FirstEnergy Stadium known for having the most passionate and raucous fans. source Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

A Cleveland Browns fan almost broke the internet this week.

Brittany Castrataro tweeted on Wednesday saying she has seasons tickets for the Cleveland Browns, and that she’s also single.

The post had been liked 25,000 times at the time of writing and sparked a flurry of gifs, memes, and responses.

Castrataro added that the tickets were in the Dawg Pound, an area of the FirstEnergy Stadium which is renowned for containing the most passionate and raucous Browns fans.

Browns matches will be a hot ticket this year as the team recently acquired Odell Beckham Jr and is a contender to win the AFC North.

Not because her post had anything to do with the NFL team acquiring the New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, but because she has season tickets… and she’s single.

Brittany Castrataro tweeted on Wednesday: “Hey boys I’m single and have Browns season tickets.” She ended the tweet with a smirking emoji.

hey boys I’m single & have browns season tickets ???? — Brittany Castrataro (@bcastra5) March 13, 2019

Naturally, Twitter lost its collective mind.

The post has, at the time of writing, been liked 25,000 times and retweeted 1,200 times.

Of the 1,200 comments, the funniest was arguably one that said if the Browns get a Super Bowl championship ring, then she’d get a ring, too.

If they get a ring…so will you ????????‍♀️ — Joseph A. Vore (@jvore3) March 13, 2019

Other replies included popular gifs and memes, like this one of “Friends” star Joey Tribbiani…

…of “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds…

…and even of “Toy Story” hero Woody.

Castrataro retweeted many of the replies, but has only made one post herself, adding: “These are Dawg Pound tickets so you better impress me.”

The Dawg Pound is the area between the east end zone at the FirstEnergy Stadium, which is renowned for containing the most passionate and raucous Browns fans.

It looks like an area Castratora has been for years, as she posted an Instagram photo of the view from her seat in 2014.

The Browns will be a hot ticket in the coming year.

Business Insider previously reported that, with Beckham Jr, the team has emerged as a “contender to win the AFC North.”