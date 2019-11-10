The 22 best Singles’ Day sales going on right now

caption Brooklinen is running a surprise 15%-off sale, now through Monday, November 11. source Brooklinen

Singles’ Day, which takes place on November 11, is a retail holiday created by Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba. It is the Chinese equivalent of Black Friday.

Last year, the single shopping event generated more than $30.8 billion in sales in one day.

Not many online retailers in the US are participating in it yet. We rounded up the best Singles’ Day sales below. Some of these sales are marketed as Veterans Day sales as Veterans Day also falls on November 11.

If you thought Black Friday was an extravagant enough event, wait until you hear about Singles’ Day.

What is Alibaba’s Singles’ Day?

The unofficial Chinese holiday of guanggun jie (“bare sticks holiday”) or shuang shiyi (“double 11”) started in the ’90s as a celebration of singledom. In 2009, Alibaba, the company that owns the two largest e-commerce websites in the world, Taobao and Tmall, repackaged the day into a discount shopping event, encouraging singles to treat themselves.

Is Singles’ Day bigger than Black Friday?

Chinese shoppers didn’t need to be told twice. The holiday quickly picked up steam and is only getting bigger, especially as more overseas vendors enter the fray to capitalize on the clicks of the world’s largest deals-hungry population. This year, Singles’ Day sales surpassed $13 billion in the first hour. Total sales for the day reached a record $30.8 billion in 2018. US Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which totaled a little over $6.2 billion and $7.9 billion in 2018, respectively, seem measly in comparison.

While Alibaba now calls it the 11:11 Global Shopping Festival, Singles’ Day has yet to reach a truly global audience. Here in the US, a small number of retailers are just starting to join in with Singles’ Day-specific deals.

With the more popular Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals looming ahead, Singles’ Day deals from online retailers may slip under the radar, but if you care about savings, you shouldn’t pass them up. We predict it won’t be long before Singles’ Day gains more traction in the US and helps turn the entire month of November into the best time of the year to shop for yourself and your loved ones.

