After flak and service issues, SingPost now has a website that lets residents know and rate their postmen

SingPost’s new MyPostman campaign is aimed at building a better understanding of the postal workforce and improving service quality, after the company received flak for lowered standards and controversies in recent years. The Straits Times

Singaporeans in selected towns now have the opportunity to get to know their neighbourhood postmen through an online platform launched by postal service provider SingPost.

On Tuesday (July 16), SingPost said a new website – mypostman.sg – had been launched under its MyPostman campaign “to foster deeper ties between residents and their postman”.

The move comes after a number of controversies in recent years which sparked public furore on online platforms.

Early this year, SingPost was fined by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) for failing to meet delivery standards on nine instances in 2017. Other hiccups include a SingPost postman who illegally discarded unopened mail in January, and a four-month delivery delay incident that was reported just a few days later.

Despite the turbulence, the company said in its latest announcement that it aims to build a better understanding of the postal workforce and improve service standards through its new campaign.

According to SingPost, the trial campaign will run in Yishun and Bukit Batok – at postal code areas starting with 58, 59, 65 and 76 – until September this year.

Residents can key in their postal codes on the website to find out their assigned postman and give him or her a service rating, feedback and words of encouragement.

A screenshot of the webpage where residents can key in their postal code to find out who their postman is. SingPost

A general feedback page will also be available for customers to inform SingPost of service and letterbox-related issues.

SingPost CEO for postal services and Singapore, Vincent Phang, said: “While primarily aimed to increase SingPost’s service standards, what we hope this campaign does is also to foster a spirit of community and to encourage residents to get to know their postman who provide a public service.”

From Tuesday to the end of the year, the company said it will also be distributing around two million sets of fridge magnets containing information on the website with an accompanying QR code to all residential households and business units in Singapore.

Earlier this month, SingPost had also pasted stickers across all Housing Development Board (HDB) letterbox nests in Yishun and Bukit Batok to direct residents to a dedicated feedback page where service-related comments “will be attended to more quickly”.

The MyPostman campaign will be on trial for two months and will be expanded for a nationwide launch in October 2019, SingPost said.

Read also: