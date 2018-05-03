Singtel and Razer have bold plans to create one of Southeast Asia’s largest connected e-payment networks – here’s what we know

Razer’s founder and CEO Mr Tan Min-Liang and Singtel’s International Group CEO Mr Arthur Lang at the MoU signing on Wednesday (May 2). Razer/Raymond Lau

Gaming technology company Razer and telco Singtel are looking to create one of the largest connected e-payment networks in Southeast Asia by enabling the interoperability of their respective systems, subject to regulatory approvals.

The bold step was inked in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday (May 2) to foster strategic collaboration in the areas of e-payments, esports, gaming-related digital media and telecommunication services across the region.

Through the initiative, mobile wallet users of Singtel and its regional associates will be able to seamlessly access Razer’s e-payment merchant network of over 1 million payment points, the zGold virtual credit system, and Razer’s full suite of gamer-related digital services.

The latter has more than 40 million registered users, said a statement.

At the same time, Razer will deepen its penetration in the region by adding Singtel Group’s more than 1 million merchant points across Asia to its network, as well as gain access to the Group’s more than 680 million mobile customers.

The Singtel Group includes wholly-owned subsidiary Optus and regional associates Airtel, AIS, Globe and Telkomsel.

Both companies also plan to jointly organise esports activities such as regional invitational events and to cultivate Southeast Asian esports talents.

Additionally, the companies are looking to develop gaming-related telecommunications and digital media products and services such as broadband plans, mobile services and esports content for customers.

CEO of Singtel’s International Group Mr Arthur Lang said: “As a Group devoted to connectivity, we are making a big push to create an ecosystem of digital services for our customers.”

“Digital services from mobile payments to entertainment have become a big part of their lives, especially the millennials.”

Razer’s founder and CEO Mr Tan Min-Liang said: “This is our opportunity to lead and accelerate the growth of esports and e-payments in a unified push across the region.”

The Singtel Group and Razer began collaborating on exclusive gaming initiatives last year.

For example, Singtel was the first telco to launch the Razer Phone in Asia in December 2017 and Razer is also supporting Singtel’s community gaming events across Singapore.