Singtel enters electricity reselling business with Singtel Power, promising up to 30% cheaper power bills

Singtel announced a partnership with Geneco on Jan 10 to offer electricity plans. Singapore Press Holdings

Singapore telco Singtel is venturing into the electricity reselling business for the first time.

On Thursday (Jan 10), Singtel and Geneco – YTL PowerSeraya’s integrated energy provider unit – announced a partnership that will allow households to choose from a range of electricity plans sold through Singtel Power.

This will allow households to save up to 30 per cent on their current monthly power bills, the companies said.

Customers who switch from their existing provider will experience a “seamless” transition with no disruption to electricity supply, the companies said in a statement.

Yeoh Keong Hann, executive director of YTL Power, said that the two companies aim to offer “easy access to better energy plans” for Singapore households.

“The partnership allows us to tap into Singtel’s extensive customer reach as part of our ‘Power the Change’ vision to build a sustainable energy future for Singapore,” he added.

Residential customers will be able to choose from three Geneco plans – Get it Fixed 24, Get it Fixed 36 and Get it Less 24.

Here’s a detailed table on what the three plans will offer:

The three plans will offer different contract terms, price plans and estimated savings in reference to the first quarter of 2019’s regulated tariff. Singtel, Geneco

Apart from saving on their power bills, customers will also be offered discounts on fibre broadband subscription and mobile handset purchase.

For a start, new Singtel Power customers – who also sign up or re-contract on a Singtel 1Gbps fibre broadband plan – will be offered a month of free broadband, and a S$80 mobile handset discount.

