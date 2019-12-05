Singtel just beat M1 for fastest upload speed among all telcos here: Report

Singtel had the fastest upload and download speed, and best 4G availability. The Straits Times

Singapore’s national telco has improved its Internet upload speeds so drastically over the past few months that it’s now snatched the crown from previous champ M1, according to the newest Mobile Network Experience report from analytics firm Opensignal.

The report, which assessed the user experience of over 54,000 devices in the company’s active user base here, looked at factors such as download speed and 4G availability of the three major telcos. It did not include newcomer TPG.

Singtel has fastest upload and download speed, best 4G availability

The report noted that the 4G coverage for all three telcos was above 90 per cent availability, with Singtel coming in tops.

Singtel also boasted the fastest 4G upload speeds during the assessment period of August to October, the report added. It revealed that upload speed for all three telcos improved by about 20 per cent over the past six months.

Upload speed determines how quickly a user can share photos, videos and audio.

Singtel’s upload speed clocked in at 15.3 megabytes per second (Mbps), while M1’s was 14.3Mbps and Starhub’s was 13.7Mbps.

M1 has worst download speed, but most responsive network

As for download speeds, Singtel tied with Starhub for the crown, with both telcos clocking in at around 54Mbps.

Competitor M1 lagged behind at 42Mbps – with the report cautioning that the telco was “beginning to lose touch with the market leading download speed experience”.

M1, however, had the most responsive mobile network, netting it the win for both video experience (video quality, loading time and stall rate) and mobile gaming experience.

“The responsiveness of a network – or latency – is a critical measure that increases the feeling of speed in many online services,” Opensignal said.

“A network with moderate speed, but excellent latency, may offer its users a faster-feeling web browsing experience than a rival with faster download speeds.”

