Singtel offers unlimited streaming on Apple Music for postpaid mobile subscribers with data-free service

- The Straits Times
Singtel has partnered with tech giant Apple to offer data-free streaming of Apple Music.
In a press release issued on Wednesday (May 30), the local telecommunications company company said its postpaid mobile customers can listen to as much music as they want on Apple Music for $7.50 (S$9.98) a month without affecting his/her monthly mobile data quota.
New customers, as well as those who are re-contracting, get a free six-month subscription to the service without a minimum contract period. The data-free Apple Music streaming service is also available on iOS and Android devices, including the Apple Watch series.
Apple Music‘s library consists of more than “45 million songs”, and like Spotify, users will also be able to download tracks for offline listening.
Singtel’s CEO of Consumer Singapore, Yuen Kuan Moon, said: “We’re excited that this latest collaboration with Apple will allow Singtel customers to be the first in Singapore to experience data-free Apple Music… without taking a byte off their monthly mobile data allowance.”