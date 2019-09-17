Singtel the only Singapore firm among world’s 100 most inclusive companies: D&I Index

It’s the only Singapore company that made it into the list. Singapore Press Holdings

Financial data firm Refinitiv has published its annual list of the world’s 100 most diverse and inclusive companies.

25 companies were from the US, and 13 were from Asia.

Singtel was the only local company to make the list.

The firm said it expects APAC companies to rank better in the future.

Local telco Singtel has come in 79th in a ranking of the world’s 100 most diverse and inclusive workplaces.

The Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Index, published by financial data firm Refinitiv on Tuesday (Sept 17), considered over 7,000 publicly traded companies that represented over 70 per cent of the global market cap.

Using its own “robust dataset” on environmental, social, and governance data, Refinitiv scored companies on four metrics: diversity, inclusion, people development and controversies in the news.

Each company’s scores were weighed based on its importance in the market, and how it compared to its competitors, Refinitiv said.

Scores were then averaged, and the top 100 companies selected for the D&I Index.

According to this year’s ranking, the world’s most inclusive company was consultancy firm Accenture, followed by alcohol producer Diageo and the Royal Bank of Canada.

Rounding out the top five was Natura Cosmeticos, a Brazil-based cosmestics producer, and asset manager BlackRock.

US companies dominated the rankings, accounting for one-quarter of all companies, followed by the UK (10) and Australia (9).

Thirteen Asian companies were on the list, the largest number being from Japan and South Korea (four each).

The Japanese companies on the list were: mobile phone operator NTT Docomo (32nd place), Shiseido (58th), Sony (64th) and pharmaceuticals manufacturer Astellas Pharma (95th).

The South Korean companies were: Korea Gas Corp (50th), Samsung C&T (52nd), Samsung Electronics (54th) and Hankook Tire & Technology (80th).

There were two Malaysian companies: local telco DiGi (61st) and Nestle Malaysia (90th).

Also on the list was Taiwanese insurance firm Cathay Financial (35th) and Unilever Indonesia (48th).

Refinitiv’s chief revenue officer, Debra Walton, said the company had “no doubt” that more APAC corporations would make it onto the rankings in the future.

