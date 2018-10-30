Singtel to exclusively launch Razer Phone 2 on Nov 3, prices start from S$98

Razer

Gaming hardware maker Razer’s new Razer Phone 2 will be sold in Singapore through Singtel as an exclusive carrier partner, the telco said on Tuesday (Oct 30).

Slated for release on Nov 3, the Razer Phone 2 will be sold at prices starting from S$98, Singtel said.

Singtel said in a release that a promotional bundle for the phone will include six months of its DATA X 4 add-on, which provides four times the usual monthly data, for free. Card packs for the game Hearthstone will also be given out with the bundle.

Ms Gan Siok Hoon, vice president for mobile marketing and sales at Singtel, said that Singtel’s existing Razer Phone customers “use two times more data than the average customer”.

The first 100 people who purchase the phone will receive a limited edition gaming pack.

Earlier this month, Singtel had also unveiled an ultra-fast broadband bundle for gamers looking to buy Razer’s new Sila gaming router.

The telco also announced that it would be working with a subsidiary and four of its associates to grow the gaming and e-sports ecosystem in Southeast Asia, Australia and India.