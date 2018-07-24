Singtel to roll out pilot 5G network by the end of the year – and it’s apparently 10 times faster than 4G speeds

- Singtel
Local telecommunications company Singtel and its networking partner Ericsson announced on Monday (July 23) that it will launch Singapore’s first ever “5G pilot network” by the last quarter of this year.
Tested at one-north, the new pilot network, which is the eventual successor of the current 4G network most phones use, will be able to deliver “5G coverage with enhanced mobile broadband speed and low latency communications”, Singtel said.
The telco added that the 5G network’s speed will have “10 times faster average speeds than prevailing 4G rates”.
This network will enable the transmission of terabytes of data in minutes and 4K video downloads in seconds.
With this advancement in technology, Singtel and Ericsson are also planning drone and autonomous vehicle trials.
The 5G network will open up more possibilities for the transportation, healthcare and manufacturing industries by accelerating digital transformation and deploying advanced automation technologies.
Singtel’s event on Monday demonstrated the possibilities of the network by showcasing feats such as viewing the human anatomy in augmented reality (AR) and streaming in real time to a remote audience using the 5G network.
Singtel group chief technology officer Mark Chong said: “5G has the potential to accelerate the digital transformation of industries, as well as empower consumers with innovative applications.”